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87 episodes
- A huge thank you to CusterSniffs00 for submitting this story!
When a player creates a new Minecraft world, they soon learn that they are not alone. The player is hunted by a mysterious beast, and must find a way to stop it.
Hope you enjoy!
LINKS
Please consider supporting the podcast at patreon.com/MinecraftShortStories.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel!
To submit your stories, go to minecraftshortstories.com!
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This podcast is not associated with or approved by Mojang.
- Thank you, Sam, for submitting this story!
In this episode, we hear the history of Minecraft, from the Overworld's first structures and the Ancient Builders, to the destruction of the Overworld by the witches' malevolent creation.
Hope you enjoy!
LINKS
Please consider supporting the podcast at patreon.com/MinecraftShortStories.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel!
To submit your stories, go to minecraftshortstories.com!
—
This podcast is not associated with or approved by Mojang.
- A huge thanks to Servequian for submitting this story!
In this episode, we learn about Brahamir, his family, and his friends, and how he uncovers a secret no one saw coming.
Hope you enjoy!
LINKS
Please consider supporting the podcast at patreon.com/MinecraftShortStories.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel!
To submit your stories, go to minecraftshortstories.com!
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Midnight Meeting by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100159
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
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This podcast is not associated with or approved by Mojang.
- In this episode, I tell part 1 of a new original series: The Fall of Kataro!
Hope you enjoy!
LINKS
Please consider supporting the podcast at patreon.com/MinecraftShortStories.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel!
To submit your stories, go to minecraftshortstories.com!
—
This podcast is not associated with or approved by Mojang.
- A huge thank you to Ishan and KitsuneCrafting for their stories!
In this episode, I tell two listener stories. The first story, by Ishan, follows the player as they are thrust into a role they never asked for. The second tale, by KitsuneCrafting, follows a player's perilous adventure into the deepest part of their world.
Hope you enjoy!
LINKS
Please consider supporting the podcast at patreon.com/MinecraftShortStories.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel!
To submit your stories, go to minecraftshortstories.com!
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This podcast is not associated with or approved by Mojang.
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About Minecraft Short Stories
The Minecraft Short Stories podcast brings everyone's favourite game to life with stories and discussions. From ocean monuments to jungle temples-or whether a Creeper befriends an ocelot-there’s a story to be shared! Ancient ruins may have a thrilling story or cave ambience a hidden meaning; the possibilities are endless! Listeners also bring Minecraft to life with their ideas, questions, and stories submitted through my website, minecraftshortstories.com. Written and produced by Callum Ellis, Minecraft player and author. -------- This podcast is not associated with or approved by Mojang.Podcast website
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