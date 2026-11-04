The Minecraft Short Stories podcast brings everyone's favourite game to life with stories and discussions. From ocean monuments to jungle temples-or whether a Creeper befriends an ocelot-there’s a story to be shared!

Ancient ruins may have a thrilling story or cave ambience a hidden meaning; the possibilities are endless! Listeners also bring Minecraft to life with their ideas, questions, and stories submitted through my website, minecraftshortstories.com. Written and produced by Callum Ellis, Minecraft player and author. -------- This podcast is not associated with or approved by Mojang.