Clock in. Save the world. Welcome to the Triangle Agency.

Starring Rekha Shankar (Dropout, Hacks), Moujan Zolfaghari (Mission to Zyxx, Last Week Tonight), Taylor Moore (Worlds Beyond Number, Rude Tales of Magic), and the award-winning designer of Triangle Agency Caleb Zane Huett.

An improvised storytelling podcast about paranormal comedy and corporate horror. Featuring immersive sound design and a fully original score.

Premieres January 11th, 2027

Become an Agent of the Triangle Agency Patreon

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LONGSHOT REPORT: We don’t have a formal feedback structure anymore and the remaining Agency systems keep bouncing my comments back with passive aggressive error codes. For posterity, I’ll add my thoughts here.

1: Who set the parameters for podcast protocol? We’re in a high-stakes emergency situation and it’s requiring a locked “promotional window” prior to release of the first audio files. I assume this is meant to provide a buffer for executive review, but there are no surviving executives. Is anyone still reviewing?

2: This “trailer” cut from my exhaustive report features almost no relevant information to the task at hand. I’ll admit that my field team has a measure of charisma, but that can’t possibly be urgent information for survivors of the Red Wire catastrophe, can it? And whose voice is speaking these “credits”? Is there another Agent active out there I’m unaware of, or is this an automatic system built from some kind of anomaly? I don’t mean to sound egotistical, but having the only remaining General Manager grouped casually under “everyone else” seems like an oversight, and I would like to speak with them about it.

3: If you are a survivor from any Reality, particularly 3, and you’re reading this: please contact me as soon as possible. I will keep my “podcatcher” tuned to similar reports from any other survivors.

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Triangle Agency TTRPG by Haunted Table Games

Produced by Many Sided Media & Fortunate Horse

Editing & Sound Design by Taylor Moore & Brian Flaherty

Theme Song by Taylor Moore

Intro Narration by Dan Chamberlain