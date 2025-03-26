Ms. Josephine & Jayden-Avery R.Love

Ha.We Relatives! Welcome to the inaugural episode of Let's Have a Powwow Podcast! When I was creating this show I knew Immediately that I wanted Josie and Jayden as my first guests! They are best friends who create beautiful things together. I needed their energy with me as I figured out what the hell I was doing. Mercury was in Microwave(or at least felt like it) when we recorded this episode. New York was New Yorking Henny! This Ep is chaotic in the best way possible. We are figuring it out as we go and would love to hear what you think! Please follow the pod @letshaveapowwowpod Follow me @therealamyfarid and Def check out Ms. Josephine @chiefjosephine and Jayden-Avery R. Love @jaydenaverylove Support the showPlease follow the pod @letshaveapowwowpod Follow me @therealamyfarid This Episode was engineered and Produced by my great friend Stephen Franco @ppmansion_stepheno The LHAP Song "Wakon" was created by Jason Guitano/Skellz @jay_anton_ Logo Design by my homegirl @DanielaHritcu God Bless Community!