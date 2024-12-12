We discuss the wonders of adding horns to rock, particularly in view of Al’s experience creating Blood Sweat and Tears. As often happens, Nilly the Dog adds a brief comment of her own. You can submit questions for Al at alkooper.com on the Kooperkast page.
--------
6:13
Stream of Consciousness
We ponder an interesting stream-of-consciousness email from Steven, talk about our recent partner-in-podcast-crime, Jimmy Vivino, and we begin a longer conversation about working with horns. After each answer from Al, Nilly the Dog adds a brief comment of her own. You can submit questions for Al at alkooper.com on the Kooperkast page.
--------
6:46
Back to Queens
We answer listener questions about Al the hoopster, his parents big time involvement in the temple in Queens, Al going to Paul Simon’s bar mitzvah, and the origin of title of the Kapusta Albums is revealed… via Ernie Kovacs. After each answer from Al, Nilly the Dog adds a brief comment of her own. Ask Al questions at www.alkooper.com on the Kooperkast page.
--------
7:24
Go Ask Al: Rolling Again
In this episode we talk again – with a little different take – on the infamous Rolling Stone session where Al uncorked his legendary organ sound on Dylan. Then we talk a bit about the upcoming Dylan movie.
--------
6:35
Go Ask Al: Flute Thing
In this episode Al answers questions about sheet music for Flute Thing, about Al’s old manger Sam Polley, from a nephew of Denny Cordell, a guy from Al’s old school, producer money from the Dylan days, and Al’s at Birdland as a kid. And Nilly the Dog is back in the swing of things, added a canine comment after each answer by Al.
Tales from the life of Al Kooper, from songwriter to playing organ for Bob Dylan to producing Lynyrd Skynyrd. Al tells about crossing paths with an amazing cast of characters in rock and beyond. Short podcasts, perfect for those 5-10 minutes time slots.