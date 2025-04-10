Powered by RND
In Fulfillment: Biblical Audio Drama

Northwestern Media
A biblical audio drama that creatively shares the fulfilled prophecies about Jesus’ life through portions of the Bible and anecdotes told from the perspective o...
  • Easter: Ep: 1 Triumphal Entry (Palm Sunday) (1 of 6)
    Jesus enters Jerusalem and calls the disciples to follow him. One prophecy from the Old Testament is fulfilled: Zechariah 9: Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout aloud, O Daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your king is coming to you; righteous and having salvation is he, humble and mounted on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.
  • Easter: Ep 2: Passover (The Last Supper) (2 of 6)
    Jesus clears the temple, Caiaphas and the Elders plot to capture and arrest Jesus, and Jesus eats the Passover meal with the Apostles. Two prophecies from the Old Testament of the Bible are fulfilled: Isaiah 56: These I will bring to my holy mountain, and them joyful in my house of prayer; their burnt offerings and their sacrifices will be accepted on my altar; for my house shall be called a house of prayer for all peoples. Psalm 31: I hear the whispering of many – terror on every side! – as they scheme together against me, as they plot to take my life.
  • Easter: Ep 3: The Disciples scatter (3 of 6)
    Caiaphas, the High Priests, and the Elders are on their way to arrest Jesus, bringing an army with them. Peter is found in the courtyard during Jesus’s first trial, Jesus is tried and convicted, Barabbas is released from prison, and Jesus is crucified, and buried. Two prophecies from the Old Testament are fulfilled: Zechariah 11: Then I said to them, “If it seems good to you, give me my wages, but if not, keep them.” And they weighed out as my wages thirty pieces of silver. Then the Lord said to me, “Throw it to the potter” – the lordly price at which I was priced by them. So, I took thirty pieces of silver and threw them into the house of the Lord, to the potter. Zechariah 13: “Awake, O sword, against my shepherd, against the man who stands next to me,” declares the Lord of hosts. “Strike the shepherd, and the sheep will be scattered; I will turn my hand against the little ones.”
  • Easter: Ep 4: Trial and Crucifixion (4 of 6)
    Six prophecies are fulfilled: Isaiah 53: He was oppressed, and he was afflicted, yet he opened not his mouth; like a lamb that is led to the slaughter, and like a sheep that before its shearers is silent, so he opened not his mouth. Zechariah 12: When they look on me, on him whom they have pierced, they shall mourn for him, as one mourns for an only child, and weep bitterly over him, as one weeps over a firstborn. Isaiah 53: He was despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief; and as one form whom men hide their faces he was despised, and we esteemed him not… But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities… and by his wounds we are healed. Psalm 22: All who see me mock me; they make mouths at me; they wag their heads; “He trusts in the Lord,” they say, “let the Lord rescue him. Let him deliver him, for he delights in him.” Psalm 34: He protects all his bones; not one of them is broken. Zechariah 12: And I will pour out on the house of David and the inhabitants of Jerusalem a spirit of grace and pleas for mercy, so that, when they look on me, on him whom they have pierced, they shall mourn for him, as one mourns for an only child, and weep bitterly, as one weeps over a firstborn.
  • Easter: Ep 5: Resurrection (5 of 6)
    Mary Magdalene, Salome, and Mary the mother of James visit Jesus’s tomb to find a surprise waiting inside. Two prophecies from the Old Testament of the Bible are fulfilled: Psalm 118: I shall not die, but I shall live, and recount the deeds of the Lord. The Lord has disciplined me severely. But he has not given me over to death. Job 19: Oh, that my words were written! Oh, that they were inscribed in a book! Oh, that with an iron pen and lead they were engraved in the rock forever! For I know that my Redeemer lives, and at last he will stand upon the earth.
A biblical audio drama that creatively shares the fulfilled prophecies about Jesus’ life through portions of the Bible and anecdotes told from the perspective of biblical characters.
