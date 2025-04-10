In Fulfillment: Biblical Audio Drama

Easter: Ep 4: Trial and Crucifixion (4 of 6)

Six prophecies are fulfilled: Isaiah 53: He was oppressed, and he was afflicted, yet he opened not his mouth; like a lamb that is led to the slaughter, and like a sheep that before its shearers is silent, so he opened not his mouth. Zechariah 12: When they look on me, on him whom they have pierced, they shall mourn for him, as one mourns for an only child, and weep bitterly over him, as one weeps over a firstborn. Isaiah 53: He was despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief; and as one form whom men hide their faces he was despised, and we esteemed him not… But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities… and by his wounds we are healed. Psalm 22: All who see me mock me; they make mouths at me; they wag their heads; “He trusts in the Lord,” they say, “let the Lord rescue him. Let him deliver him, for he delights in him.” Psalm 34: He protects all his bones; not one of them is broken. Zechariah 12: And I will pour out on the house of David and the inhabitants of Jerusalem a spirit of grace and pleas for mercy, so that, when they look on me, on him whom they have pierced, they shall mourn for him, as one mourns for an only child, and weep bitterly, as one weeps over a firstborn.