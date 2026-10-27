Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
6 episodes
- After Lane Kiffin’s firing in 2013, beloved assistant Ed Orgeron was appointed interim head coach. With influential booster Brian Kennedy in his corner, Orgeron hoped to land the job permanently. But when athletic director Pat Haden passed him over, Orgeron felt abandoned by the school he loved, leaving a rift that may never heal.
House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close — and shine new light on how a college football dynasty came undone.
- In 2010, Lane Kiffin takes over from Pete Carroll as USC’s head coach. He sees it as a dream job, but soon finds himself tasked with cleaning up his mentor’s mess and guiding the Trojans through NCAA sanctions. In a candid interview with The Times, Kiffin reflects on his rise, his humiliating firing at LAX and the personal spiral that followed. Today, the LSU coach has found sobriety, faith and hot yoga. Yet even after reinventing himself, Kiffin remains one of football’s most cryptic personalities.
House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close — and shine new light on how a college football dynasty came undone.
- Reggie Bush was the face of USC football’s glory years — and one of the figures at the center of its collapse. But behind the saga was a group of men trying to build a sports agency around Bush, and in the process, said they provided him and his family with the benefits that would ultimately bring the NCAA down on USC. Two decades later, the fallout still lingers. Bush still denies the claims and is fighting to restore his reputation. And the people behind New Era Sports & Entertainment are still reckoning with how the scandal changed their lives.
House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close — and shine new light on how a college football dynasty came undone.
- In 2005, there was no bigger show in L.A. than USC football. The players were household names, celebrities crowded the sidelines, and the wins kept piling up — until Texas came to town. As the dynasty began to crack, Pete Carroll saw his once-unstoppable program start to unravel, while stars Matt Leinart and LenDale White grappled with life in the spotlight. Then the NCAA came calling over Reggie Bush, and USC found itself on the brink of a new era.
House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close — and shine new light on how a college football dynasty came undone.
- In the late 1990s, USC football was in desperate need of a revival. The school turned to an unpopular choice: Pete Carroll, a former NFL coach. What happened next would transform USC into a college football powerhouse and Carroll into the face of a modern dynasty. In the first episode of House of Troy, the Times’ USC beat writer Ryan Kartje takes us back to the beginning of the Pete Carroll era, and the drama that unfolded on and off the field.
House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close — and shine new light on how a college football dynasty came undone.
More Documentary podcasts
Trending Documentary podcasts
About House of Troy
House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close — and shine new light on how a college football dynasty came undone.Podcast website
Listen to House of Troy, Danny Jones Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
House of Troy
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
House of Troy: Podcasts in Family