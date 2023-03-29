Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
High Brow

High Brow

Podcast High Brow
Podcast High Brow

High Brow

High Brow
Available Episodes

  • R.I.P. Print Fashion Magazines (with Mi-Anne Chan)
    The director's cut version of Mina's The Life and Death of the Fashion Magazine video she published onto Youtube on Monday. In this expanded edition, she shares listener stories, gives proper shout-outs to some 20th century woman EICs, dives into indie zines, and talks with Mi-Anne Chan, senior director of programming and creative development at Conde Nast (ooooh fancy), who shares valuable insight on today's digital fashion magazine industry. Keep up with High Brow on Instagram! and keep up with Mina on Youtube, Instagram, and Tiktok! Check out Mi-Anne's Mixed Feelings! SOURCES “Fashion in the ‘Mercure’: From Human Foible to Female Failing by Reed Benhamou Femininity and Consumption: The Problem of the Late Nineteenth-Century Fashion Journal by Christopher Breward ‘Making the Magazine’: Visuality, Managerial Capitalism, and the Mass Production of Periodicals, 1865—1890 by Vanessa Meikle Schulman Reflecting and Shaping American Culture: Magazines Since World War II by David Abrahamson Hypervisibility and Invisibility of Female Haafu Models in Japan’s Beauty Culture by Kaori Mori Want What Happened to 50 Magazines Since the Pandemic Began – WWD  Internet Crushes Traditional Media: From Print to Digital Seventeen print magazine moving to digital first: The era of the teen mag is over The Monthly Fashion Magazine Is No More Selling Style I: The History of Fashion Marketing Through the 19th Century | Wilson College of Textiles Fashion magazines: History of the biggest magazines - Vogue, ELLE & Co. - CM Models | Model Agency The Birth of Fashion Magazines - JSTOR Daily The Importance of Godey's Lady's Book on 19th c. Fashion History The Influence of Fashion Magazines The Evolution of Fashion Journalism from Print to Digital History Of Magazines | When Were The First Magazines Invented? The Gilded Age of Magazines | The Nation “Americana.” Time, February 3, 1930 Godey's Lady's Book in the Accessible Archives Godey’s Lady’s Audience: The Women of the Mid 19th Century – The History of the Book The Power of Community: On the Radical History of Women's Magazines Helen Gurley Brown: 10 Best Tips From ‘Sex and the Single Girl’ Helen Gurley Brown and the Birth of the Cosmo Girl | The New Yorker Helen Gurley Brown dead: Assessing America’s most puritanical wild woman The Magazine Business, From the Coolest Place to the Coldest One - The New York Times The Assistant Economy - Dissent Magazine Does the fashion industry still need Vogue in the age of social media? Women’s magazines are dying. Will we miss them when they’re gone? - The Washington Post America's print tabloid era is over The Death of Newspapers and Magazines - CBS News The Print Renaissance Celebrate Punk Zines With the Musicians Who Created Them | Smithsonian Voices Revolutionary PHL: Blankets, Beer, and Beef: Broadsides for Care of Military Bodies History of Amateur Journalism FIRE!! Devoted To Younger Negro Artists (1926) by POC Zine Project - Issuu Get To Know The Little Magazines of The Harlem Renaissance The Amazing Zines That Kicked Off Geek Fandom Xerox factor. The short-lived graphic energy of punk fanzines and posters. Music HerStory: Women, Zines, and Punk | Smithsonian Institution IS PRINT REALLY DEAD? HOW GEN-Z IS REVIVING ZINE CULTURE - CULTED Anna Wintour on the Future of Print, Hillary, and How She Feels About Her Reputation
    4/26/2023
    1:30:17
  • Ryan Gosling as "Ken," Therapyspeak, and Flavored WaterTok
    In this episode, Mina explores some of the discussions that came up in April: the Barbie trailer, terrible lighting in modern movies/tv shows, sharing pet custody, Instagram divorce announcements, how therapyspeak is harming relationships, flavored watertok, and the luxury water market (have you heard of iceberg water (yes, water from an iceberg) and did you know it costs $300 a bottle?). Here was her reading list: Ryan Gosling Reveals Why He Agreed To Play Ken In ‘Barbie’ Movie: “His Story Must Be Told” And the Ryan Gosling Dancing Video Why are movies so dark these days? A filmmaker walks us through the reasons behind the ‘dark cinematography’ that’s causing so many complaints  Don’t Adjust the Brightness: Here’s Why TV and Movies Are So Dark Now All My Divorced Friends Are Sharing Custody of Their Pets Everyone Announces Their Divorce Like a Celebrity Now  Why do people overshare on social media? For Love or Money Is Therapy-Speak Making Us Selfish? The Danger Of Instagram Therapists (& What Real Therapists Think Of Them)  The Problem With Letting Therapy-Speak Invade Everything TikTok's Latest Obsession With Flavored Water Is Basically Just Juice What is WaterTok? Why flavored water is blowing up on TikTok This TikTok-Famous Stanley Tumbler Always Sells Out, but You Can Grab It on Amazon Right Now Here's How Everyone On Instagram Became Obsessed With A Previously Obscure Cup Inside the Very Real (and Very Complicated) World of Luxury Water Collectors  Meet the Hydro-Haters: The People Who Refuse to Drink Water, No Matter What Americans' main complaint about water is that it tastes too much like water Go to athenaclub.com and use promo code MINA today and you’ll get 25% off your first order!
    4/19/2023
    1:02:39
  • Get in loser, we're selling tupperware! (with Sophie Dickinson)
    The director's cut version of Mina's "let's discuss MLMs, Pyramid Schemes, and Grindset Culture video she published onto Youtube on Monday. In this expanded edition, she shares listener stories, debunks bogus claims by MLMs like Young Living, and talks with journalist Sophie Dickinson who wrote the ever informative "The 'Get Rich Quick' MLM Schemes Targeting Gen Z During Lockdown" article for Vice! Keep up with High Brow on Instagram! and keep up with Mina on Youtube, Instagram, and Tiktok! Sources Multilevel Marketing: A Historical Perspective by William W. Keep and Peter Vander Nat (2013) Avon Products 1964-2014: The Slippery Slope of Direct Selling by William W. Keep (2015) Theorizing #Girlboss Culture: Mediated Neoliberal Feminisms from Influencers to Multi-Level Marketing Schemes by Frankie Mastrangelo (2021) The Case (for and) against Multi-level Marketing By Jon M. Taylor, MBA, Ph.D., Consumer Awareness Institute Islamic Marketing: Understanding the Socio-Economic, Cultural, and Politico-Legal Environment (Management for Professionals) by Cedomir Nestorovic  The Rise and Fall of Albania's Pyramid Schemes by Christopher Jarvis Multi-Level Marketing Businesses and Pyramid Schemes The Story of Brownie Wise, the Ingenious Marketer Behind the Tupperware Party Tupperware Parties: Suburban Women’s Plastic Path to Empowerment  Hey, Hun! In women’s joblessness, multi-level marketers saw opportunity. The Story Behind the Mary Kay Pink Cadillac  ‘It’s very culty’: the bizarre billion-dollar downfall of fashion company LuLaRoe Do You Trust This Momfluencer? Good, Because She Has Something To Sell You Inside the influencer MLM that peddles more than just an Insta-perfect life The 'Get Rich Quick' MLM Schemes Targeting Gen Z During Lockdown  Where Working Women Are Most Common 10 reasons Mormons dominate multi-level marketing companies Follow the profit: How Mormon culture made Utah a hotbed for multi-level marketers Amazon Docuseries LuLaRich Breaks Down the Chaotic Story of Deception Behind Multilevel Marketing Company LuLaRoe  These Women Say An Essential Oil MLM Has Been Taken Over By Satan. Yes, Really. How Essential Oils Became the Cure for Our Age of Anxiety FTC Takes Action Against doTERRA Distributors for False COVID-19 Health Claims What You Should Know about Youngevity Multilevel Marketing Companies Are Cashing In on the Crisis Latinos crucial to Herbalife’s financial health 
    4/12/2023
    1:16:03
  • Being a Poser, Gatekeeping Fashion, and "Quiet Luxury" with Rian Phin
    Mina welcomes friend of the pod, Rian Phin, to chat about cultivating your own identity/aesthetic, being part of a subculture, the perilous state of fashion archiving, our unhealthy(???) usage of social media, the old money mystique, and more! Rian Phin is a fashion writer, theorist, and content creator. You can find her on TikTok, Youtube, Twitter, and Instagram. This is the TikTok video we discuss briefly.
    4/5/2023
    1:15:48
  • Girlfailures, Sex Scenes, and Puriteens!
    In this episode, Mina explores some of the discussions that came up in February and March: aestheticizing failure as a woman, HBO's The Idol, sex scenes in tv shows, and how censorship and AI are affecting society's relationship to sex and companionship. Here was her reading list: All hail the girlfailure by Roison Lanigan Why are so many people rewatching Girls? by Callie Holtermann What Rewatching Old Shows Teaches Us about Ourselves by Allie Volpe 'The Idol': How HBO's Next 'Euphoria' Became Twisted 'Torture Porn' by Cheyenne Roundtree Are Sex-Negative ‘Puriteens’ Actually Taking Over the Internet? By EJ Dickinson Penn Badgley Goes Deeper on Swearing Off Racy ‘You’ Sex Scenes: ‘That Aspect of Hollywood Has Been Very Disturbing’ by Kate Arthur Hundreds of sexual deepfake ads using Emma Watson’s face ran on Facebook and Instagram in the last two days by Kat Tenbarge When It Comes to OnlyFans, Humans Can Outcompete AI by Lux Alptraum Replika's Companion Chat Bot Reportedly Loses the Sex and Leaves Fans Despondent by Nikki Main Italy bans U.S.-based AI chatbot Replika from using personal data by Elvira Pollina and Martin Coulter
    3/29/2023
    56:45

More Society & Culture podcasts

About High Brow

High Brow is a chic podcast for cool girls and self-identified intellectuals. Hosted by Mina Le, the pod is an extension of her eponymous Youtube channel. Follow Mina every Wednesday as she leads you through the culture & fashion landscapes, dissecting topics that probably resonate most with the chronically online... but through the lens of someone who has touched grass of course (or so she claims!). Find Mina on Youtube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter @gremlita
Podcast website

High Brow

High Brow

