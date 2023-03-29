R.I.P. Print Fashion Magazines (with Mi-Anne Chan)

The director's cut version of Mina's The Life and Death of the Fashion Magazine video she published onto Youtube on Monday. In this expanded edition, she shares listener stories, gives proper shout-outs to some 20th century woman EICs, dives into indie zines, and talks with Mi-Anne Chan, senior director of programming and creative development at Conde Nast (ooooh fancy), who shares valuable insight on today's digital fashion magazine industry. Keep up with High Brow on Instagram! and keep up with Mina on Youtube, Instagram, and Tiktok! Check out Mi-Anne's Mixed Feelings!