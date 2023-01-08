Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Caitlin Pierce
Society & Culture
Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • S1 E2 Long Distance
    Each Caller prepares a special mystery box to be opened by our Star Maxine during their time together on the Long Distance Date. She is wooed with wine, cologne, and flowers. But in the end, one Caller must get the hang up. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @hangupshow. To learn more, go to hangupshow.com
    8/1/2023
    51:33
  • S1 E1 Speed Dial
    Our Star Maxine is a 26 year old bartender in Richmond, Virginia looking for a date, preferably someone snarky who can match her humor and not someone who chews gum and loves Harry Potter. She now has six Callers who have one shot to make a first impression in a high stakes seven minute Speed Dial date. To pick her perfect match, she asks how they feel about roller coasters and Pitbull, their favorite Sean Paul song, and if they’ve ever been to therapy. And in the end, one Caller gets the hang up. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @hangupshow. To learn more, go to hangupshow.com
    7/25/2023
    43:51
  • S1 Trailer: Welcome to Hang Up
    Love reality dating shows but tired of the obsession with marriage? Welcome to Hang Up, a reality dating show with no rings attached. In each season, one person is matched with six prospective love interests. They go on dates over the phone and never see each other. After the dates, the Star chooses one person to “hang up” on and eliminate from the show. And there’s a twist— in the end, the final, winning caller makes their own choice: to either choose the Star back and take an all-expenses-paid vacation together or hang up on the Star and take a cash prize instead. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @hangupshow. To learn more, go to hangupshow.com
    7/18/2023
    2:52

About Hang Up

Love reality dating shows but tired of the obsession with marriage? Welcome to Hang Up, a reality dating show with no rings attached. In each season, one person is matched with six prospective love interests. They go on dates over the phone and never see each other. After the dates, the Star chooses one person to “hang up” on and eliminate from the show. And there’s a twist— in the end, the winning caller makes their own choice: to either choose the Star back and take an all-expenses-paid vacation together or hang up on the Star and take a cash prize instead.
