Love reality dating shows but tired of the obsession with marriage? Welcome to Hang Up, a reality dating show with no rings attached.
S1 E2 Long Distance
Each Caller prepares a special mystery box to be opened by our Star Maxine during their time together on the Long Distance Date. She is wooed with wine, cologne, and flowers. But in the end, one Caller must get the hang up.
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @hangupshow.
8/1/2023
51:33
S1 E1 Speed Dial
Our Star Maxine is a 26 year old bartender in Richmond, Virginia looking for a date, preferably someone snarky who can match her humor and not someone who chews gum and loves Harry Potter.
She now has six Callers who have one shot to make a first impression in a high stakes seven minute Speed Dial date. To pick her perfect match, she asks how they feel about roller coasters and Pitbull, their favorite Sean Paul song, and if they’ve ever been to therapy.
And in the end, one Caller gets the hang up.
7/25/2023
43:51
S1 Trailer: Welcome to Hang Up
