A classic film gets reintroduced in 1982.

The devil goes on trial in 1981.

A failed food makes it way in the 1960s...or does it?

A southern blood-thirsty cult makes itself known in the 1990s.

In the late 1800's, cats delivered the mail.

About Ghost Town: Strange History, True Crime, & the Paranormal

Jason Horton & Rebecca Leib discuss and explore some of the most mysterious and interesting events in history. Take a trip to haunted hotels, abandoned malls, deserted amusement parks, paranormal experiences, infamous true crimes, and weird historical and cultural events. This is Ghost Town. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.