Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHistoryGhost Town: Strange History, True Crime, & the Paranormal
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Ghost Town: Strange History, True Crime, & the Paranormal
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Ghost Town: Strange History, True Crime, & the Paranormal

Ghost Town
HistoryScience
Ghost Town: Strange History, True Crime, & the Paranormal
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 702
  • Belgian Mail Cats (GT Mini)
    In the late 1800's, cats delivered the mail.More Ghost Town: https://www.ghosttownpod.comSupport the show: https://www.patreon.com/ghosttownpod (7 Day Free Trial!)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghosttownpod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    5:01
  • 344: The Teen Vampire Cult
    A southern blood-thirsty cult makes itself known in the 1990s.More Ghost Town: https://www.ghosttownpod.comSupport the show: https://www.patreon.com/ghosttownpod (7 Day Free Trial!)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghosttownpod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    14:13
  • Colgate Kitchen Dinners (GT Mini)
    A failed food makes it way in the 1960s...or does it?More Ghost Town: https://www.ghosttownpod.comSupport the show: https://www.patreon.com/ghosttownpod (7 Day Free Trial!)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghosttownpod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    7:13
  • 343: The Devil Made Me Do It Trial
    The devil goes on trial in 1981.More Ghost Town: https://www.ghosttownpod.comSupport the show: https://www.patreon.com/ghosttownpod (7 Day Free Trial!)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghosttownpod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    18:04
  • The Casablanca Hoax (GT Mini)
    A classic film gets reintroduced in 1982. More Ghost Town: https://www.ghosttownpod.comSupport the show: https://www.patreon.com/ghosttownpod (7 Day Free Trial!)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ghosttownpod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    5:07

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About Ghost Town: Strange History, True Crime, & the Paranormal

Jason Horton & Rebecca Leib discuss and explore some of the most mysterious and interesting events in history. Take a trip to haunted hotels, abandoned malls, deserted amusement parks, paranormal experiences, infamous true crimes, and weird historical and cultural events. This is Ghost Town. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
HistoryScienceTrue CrimeSocial Sciences

Listen to Ghost Town: Strange History, True Crime, & the Paranormal, The Rest Is History and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/9/2025 - 4:13:52 AM