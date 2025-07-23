It all started with a banana. I’m four years old, sitting at the dining room table, doodling a familiar yellow fruit. A sprawling pile of colorful craft paper, stickers and drawing materials surround me. My weapon of choice? A squeaky, half-dried-out marker. My mission? Unknown… but very, very important.Fast forward a few decades: the markers are fancier (sometimes), the deadlines are real, and suddenly I’m asking myself… wait, is this still what I want to do? Is this still fun? Have I wandered off the path—or is this just what doing art for work feels like?In this final episode of Ghost Frame Season One, I’ll take you back to where it all began: a trail of marker stains, a mountain of half-filled sketchbooks, and a tiny human with big ideas. Because somewhere in that chaos is a clue to navigating this weird, wobbly creative crisis I find myself in now.Featuring guests Molly Hulver + Andy J. Pizza.--------------Today’s episode was hosted and produced by me, Sarah Beth Morgan. Special thanks to Molly Hulver, Ann Marie Hulver, Amy Hulver, and Andy J. Pizza for joining me on this journey.Sound, mixing and editing by Hope Brush. Music Cathead Noise, who also composed our theme music. Jen of Cathead Noise also created this beautiful, quirky, perfect rendition of the “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World. Additional Music from Artlist.io and the Free Music Archive.--------------Andy J. Pizza's Website and Podcast, Creative Pep TalkJackie Droujko's Video: Are Animation Jobs Dying?Hope Brush: www.hope-brush.comCathead Noise: catheadnoise.com--------------Email: [email protected]
: @wonderfallSubstack: ghostframepodcast.substack.com-------------- Crying in the shower: Why take the time to process emotions like a functional adult when you can just sob into your shampoo and call it self-care? Bonus features include:Waterproof sadnessThe sound of your own tears blending seamlessly with overpriced eucalyptus body washCrying in the shower. Try it today—no co-pay required.---- This episode is brought to you by the underrated, often forgotten, deeply necessary act of: breathing. Oxygen. You know—the thing keeping you alive.------------------ This episode is supported by our sponsor: going outside. It’s free. It’s weirdly grounding. And it’s the closest thing we have to ctrl-alt-delete for your brain.-------