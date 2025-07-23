Powered by RND
Sarah Beth Morgan
  The Middle | Ep 5
    It all started with a banana. I'm four years old, sitting at the dining room table, doodling a familiar yellow fruit. A sprawling pile of colorful craft paper, stickers and drawing materials surround me. My weapon of choice? A squeaky, half-dried-out marker. My mission? Unknown… but very, very important.Fast forward a few decades: the markers are fancier (sometimes), the deadlines are real, and suddenly I'm asking myself… wait, is this still what I want to do? Is this still fun? Have I wandered off the path—or is this just what doing art for work feels like?In this final episode of Ghost Frame Season One, I'll take you back to where it all began: a trail of marker stains, a mountain of half-filled sketchbooks, and a tiny human with big ideas. Because somewhere in that chaos is a clue to navigating this weird, wobbly creative crisis I find myself in now.Featuring guests Molly Hulver + Andy J. Pizza.--------------Today's episode was hosted and produced by me, Sarah Beth Morgan. Special thanks to Molly Hulver, Ann Marie Hulver, Amy Hulver, and Andy J. Pizza for joining me on this journey.Sound, mixing and editing by Hope Brush. Music Cathead Noise, who also composed our theme music. Jen of Cathead Noise also created this beautiful, quirky, perfect rendition of the "The Middle" by Jimmy Eat World. Additional Music from Artlist.io and the Free Music Archive.--------------Andy J. Pizza's Website and Podcast, Creative Pep TalkJackie Droujko's Video: Are Animation Jobs Dying?Hope Brush: www.hope-brush.comCathead Noise: catheadnoise.com--------------Email: [email protected]: @wonderfallSubstack: ghostframepodcast.substack.com
    --------  
    1:09:00
  Where do we go from here? | Ep 4
    Where do motion artists go once they've retired? No one knows. I'll trace back the twisty-turny branches that have brought us to where we've landed today and try to figure out where I go next in my career. Featuring guests Rachel Oftedahl & Justin Cone.--------LinksMark Henn 1Mark Henn 2 Mark Henn InterviewGhost Frame Substack--------Today's episode was hosted and produced by me, Sarah Beth Morgan. Sound, mixing and editing by Hope Brush. Additional music by Cathead Noise, who also composed our theme music. Even more music sourced from Podington Bear at the Free Music Archive.If you want to learn more about today's show and check out some additional bonus content, subscribe to our Substack, username @ghostframepodcast. Drop us a line by emailing [email protected]. You can find me, Sarah Beth, on Instagram at username @wonderfall.
    --------  
    57:50
  Magic in the Mundane | Ep 3
    This story is a fantasy. We've got witches and vampires and aliens and hatchlings abound. Even some torture devices, to add to the medieval flavor. And if you haven't caught on already, I'm talking about parenthood. Today, we dive deep into my biggest transition yet: motherhood. More specifically, shifting into motherhood while also working as a career artist in the animation field. Julia Pott joins the conversation with her own unique perspective. -------This episode was hosted and produced by me, Sarah Beth Morgan. Special thanks to my guest extraordinaire, Julia Pott her dang self! Sound, mixing and editing by the incredible Hope Brush. Additional music by Cathead Noise, who also composed our amazing original brand music. If you want to learn more about today's show and check out some additional bonus content, subscribe to our Substack, username @ghostframepodcast. Drop us a line by emailing [email protected]. You can find me, Sarah Beth, on Instagram at username @wonderfall. SourcesJulia Pott's Substack: Slow Motion MultitaskingScientific American ArticleWitches TrailerElizabeth Sankey interviewLA Paul on Becoming a VampireGhost Frame SubstackSarah Beth's Instagram
    --------  
    46:22
  Industry Ghosts | Ep 2
    If an animator animates, but they don't post it online, did they even.. animate? In this episode, we explore the connection between my career and being chronically online. What would happen if I just.. stopped? I'll highlight the work and experiences of "industry ghosts" who are ultra talented but have no online presence. Hear from Will Johnson + Amanda Godreau.---------Today's episode was hosted and produced by me, Sarah Beth Morgan. Special thanks to our guests, Will Johnson, Amanda Godreau, and the ghost of Paul Kim. Sound, mixing and editing by the incredible Hope Brush. Additional music by Cathead Noise, who also composed our amazing original brand music. Additional Music:The Mountain - Podington BearCm - Podington BearGiving Tree - Podington BearMutinee - Podington BearA Little Powder - Blue Dot SessionsThreshold - Podington BearThread of Clouds - Blue Dot SessionsIf you want to learn more about today's show and check out some additional bonus content, subscribe to our Substack, username @ghostframepodcast. Drop us a line by emailing [email protected]. You can find me, Sarah Beth, on Instagram at username @wonderfall. -----LinksPJ Vogt's Search Engine Podcast with Ezra Klein"Art in the Age of Social Media" Scholarly JournalScholar's WebsiteAmanda's WebsiteGhost Frame Substack
    --------  
    50:47
  The Endless Hallway | Ep 1
    Close your eyes. Imagine you're standing in a long, narrow hallway. There are doors on either side of you that continue down the length of the space. It's quiet, but the air sizzles with suspense. What's behind each door? Where will each path take you? Welcome to the very first episode of Ghost Frame, where I introduce my personal story of career crisis, motherhood & the framework for each episode to come. I highlight conversations with people who made big & unexpected career moves after already being established in their industry. Will I solve my career crisis yet? Probs not.--------------Today's episode was hosted and produced by me, Sarah Beth Morgan. Special thanks to our guests, Kruthi Hindupur Vasanthamadhava, Alec Cummings, Rachel Oftedahl and Will Johnson. Also featured was TikTok user @christine.choiiii. Sound, mixing, music and editing by the incredible Hope Brush. Additional music by Cathead Noise, who also composed our amazing original brand music. Kruthi's Website: kruthihv.comAlec's Website: aleccummings.designThe Morris: themorris-sf.comHope Brush: www.hope-brush.comCathead Noise: catheadnoise.com--------------Email: [email protected]: @wonderfallSubstack: ghostframepodcast.substack.com--------------Additional Music23:16 - Serenity by Podington Bear28:57 - Euphoric by Podington Bear36:00 - Little Dipper by Podington Bear38:05 - Twinkie by Podington Bear
    --------  
    47:34

About Ghost Frame

The animation podcast that's.. not really about animation. Ghost Frame is a narrative nonfiction podcast exploring the creative industry through storytelling, sound-rich scenes, and personal reflection—all framed by one creator’s career crossroads.
