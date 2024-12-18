Bentonite versus Epsom Salts?

Do you have the hard pan blues when your glazes settle like a rock to the bottom of the bucket? The gang talk about how bentonite and Epsom Salts might solve hard panning, as well as when and how much you should use. They also talk about how to calcine a substance, and why you shouldn’t calcine egg shells as a calcium source. This week’s episode features the following topics: Bentonite, Epsom Salts, calcine, calcium carbonate versus calcium oxide, glaze suspension, glaze settling For today's episode we ask listeners to donate to the Craft Emergency Relief Fund and their efforts to help artists recover after Hurricane Helene.