Speckled clay bodies have come roaring back in popularity and in this episode our intrepid clay experts talk about what you can add to your clay body to create this phenomenon. They also talk about plucking and why potassium fluxes are best for clay bodies. To start the show the gang introduce the mysterious case of the A.I. glaze book. Do you have questions or need advice on glazes? Drop us a line at [email protected] and you could be featured on an upcoming show. As the end of the year approaches, we are asking you to donate to the Brickyard Network. You can help this show and our network of ceramic podcasts by supporting the Archie Bray Foundation with your tax-deductible donation. Thanks so much and happy holidays! This week’s episode features the following topics: Plucking, ilmenite, clay body, sodium, potassium, glaze books, manganese Today's episode is brought to you by Bailey Pottery Equipment and Archie Bray Residency.
--------
30:12
Do I have to glaze my pieces?
Today’s episode features a simple question. Do I have to glaze my pieces? The FFS gang talk about unglazed surfaces, and also discuss what triggers vitrification during firing. To start the episode, they also gab about Producer Ben’s new book on low-fire glazes for potters and sculptors. Do you have questions or need advice on glazes? Drop us a line at [email protected] and you could be featured on an upcoming show. This week’s episode features the following topics: Low fire, vitrification, underglaze, vitreous slip, terracotta, dunting, glaze tension
--------
33:34
How do you make ceramic bakeware?
Have you ever wanted to bake bread in one of your pots? Today the gang answer a listener's question about the best way to make ceramic bakeware. They also discuss a new trend in environmental design and why using sodium fluxes in clay bodies can cause trouble when reclaiming clay. Do you have questions or need advice on glazes? Drop us a line at [email protected] and you could be featured on an upcoming show. This week’s episode features the following topics: Bread, Sourdough, bakeware, spodumene, lithium, clay body, reclaim clay Today's episode is brought to you by Bailey Pottery Equipment and Archie Bray Residency.
--------
32:26
Fluxed Up with Osa Atoe
Get ready for a wild ride in the studio with ceramic artist Osa Atoe! In this episode of our Fluxed Up series, we dive into the precarious world of ceramics filled with personal stories, studio mishaps, and the ever-elusive perfect glaze. Join us as Osa shares her experience with letting go of a favorite glaze combo, and how this encouraged her to explore wild clay terra sigs. Tune in for a dose of humor, technical tips, and a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a ceramic artist. Got questions or need advice? Drop us a line at [email protected] This week’s episode features the following topics: Glaze troubleshooting, bisque temperature, Jen’s juicy fruit, terra sig, wild clay Today's episode is brought to you by Bailey Pottery Equipment and Archie Bray Residency.
--------
39:35
Bentonite versus Epsom Salts?
Do you have the hard pan blues when your glazes settle like a rock to the bottom of the bucket? The gang talk about how bentonite and Epsom Salts might solve hard panning, as well as when and how much you should use. They also talk about how to calcine a substance, and why you shouldn’t calcine egg shells as a calcium source. This week’s episode features the following topics: Bentonite, Epsom Salts, calcine, calcium carbonate versus calcium oxide, glaze suspension, glaze settling For today's episode we ask listeners to donate to the Craft Emergency Relief Fund and their efforts to help artists recover after Hurricane Helene.
Matt and Rose Katz of the Ceramics Materials Workshop and Kathy King of the Ceramics Program at Harvard University discuss listener questions about clay and glaze. This show will have you laughing and learning about the chemistry behind ceramics in no time.