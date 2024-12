How can I make a speckled clay body?

Speckled clay bodies have come roaring back in popularity and in this episode our intrepid clay experts talk about what you can add to your clay body to create this phenomenon. They also talk about plucking and why potassium fluxes are best for clay bodies. To start the show the gang introduce the mysterious case of the A.I. glaze book. This week's episode features the following topics: Plucking, ilmenite, clay body, sodium, potassium, glaze books, manganese