Society & Culture
Fight Back with Jake Shields
  • Sam Tripoli Talks Comedy, Cancel Culture, and Conspiracies - Fight Back Ep. 65
    Sam Tripoli stopped by the Vegas podcast studio to talk about comedy, politics, conspiracy theories, the Vatican, Pizzagate, the importance of having kids, cancel culture, and much more. 00:00 Introduction 00:23 Podcast Swap and Guest Introduction01:51 Comedy and Memorable Gigs05:32 Political Commentary and Social Issues12:17 Conspiracy Theories and Controversial Topics39:54 The Three Pillars of Power40:03 The City of London: A Sovereign Territory41:15 Dark Arts and the Vatican42:00 Conspiracy Theories and Antisemitism45:48 Pizzagate and Pedophilia Allegations01:19:32 Universal Laws and Scarcity Myths01:20:04 The Importance of Having Kids01:21:33 Comedy, Cancel Culture, and Controversies01:31:30 Reflections on Recovery and Life Lessons
    --------  
    1:52:24
    1:52:24
  • Re-Release: Ian Carroll, Sneako, and Jake Shields  - Fight Back Ep. 1
    For the very first episode of the Fight Back Podcast in the summer of 2024, Ian Carroll and Sneako stopped by the Vegas studio. They discussed who the mafia actually is, the role of the CIA in global politics, 9/11, Epstein, Satanic Symbolism in pop culture, P Diddy's blackmail ring, the Rothschilds, the pandemic, and much more. 00:00 Introduction 01:27 "The Mafia" and Organized Crime02:42 CIA and Global Politics05:43 9/11 Conspiracies and Israeli Involvement12:16 BlackRock and Corporate Control21:09 Epstein and Mossad Connections29:11 Satanism and Symbolism33:35 Marina Abramovich's Controversial Rituals34:22 Balenciaga and Public Displays of Satanism35:10 P Diddy and Blackmail Rings36:44 Sam Altman and ChatGPT Censorship37:10 Historical Terrorism and Media Manipulation38:27 The Rothschild Family and Global Influence53:05 COVID-19, Vaccines, and Government Control01:01:29 Political Corruption and Foreign Influence01:04:54 Closing Thoughts and Future Plans
    --------  
    1:06:20
    1:06:20
  • Firas Zahabi on MMA, Gym Culture, and Islam - Fight Back Ep. 64
    Firas Zahabi stopped by the Vegas podcast studio to talk about his current coaching and training insights, the evolution of MMA, COVID-19 in Canada, Jewish-Muslim relations, modern political tensions, the future of Islam and Christianity, the difference between a Liberal and Traditional mindset, and much more. 00:00 Introduction04:22 Coaching and Training Insights13:38 Evolution of MMA and Gym Culture27:58 The Journey to Owning a Gym29:33 The Evolution of Training Methods40:56 The Importance of Mental Preparation55:45 Public Debate and COVID-19 Measures in Quebec57:49 Personal Experiences with COVID-19 Restrictions01:20:09 Cultural Differences in Healthcare Approaches01:23:41 Historical Context of Jewish-Muslim Relations01:28:00 Modern Political Tensions and Solutions01:44:13 Future of Islam and Christianity01:45:21 Liberalism vs. Traditional Values02:00:44 Training and Evolution in MMA
    --------  
    2:08:24
    2:08:24
  • Ryan Matta Exposes the Dark Truth of Child Trafficking - Fight Back Ep. 63
    Ryan Matta stopped by the Vegas studio to talk about a very important issue: child trafficking. An expert on the issue with a background in both research and films, Ryan and Jake discuss high profile cases and their cover ups, government involvement in trafficking, NGO corruption, Andrew Tate's allegations, how the border crises helps facilitate trafficking, El Salvador's fight against the cartels, and much more. 00:00 Introduction 00:23 Understanding Child Trafficking Operations02:15 High-Profile Cases and Cover-Ups05:54 Government Involvement and NGO Corruption15:16 The Broken System and Its Consequences38:35 Defining Treason39:17 Uncovering NGO Corruption41:02 Connecting the Dots: From Epstein to Israel44:07 Andrew Tate and the Trafficking Allegations47:06 Government Failures and the Border Crisis01:15:56 The Impact of Politics and COVID-1901:16:49 Laura Loomer's Struggles and Censorship01:19:42 Controversial Views on Religious Practices01:25:35 El Salvador's Fight Against Cartels01:31:58 Challenges in Exposing Child Trafficking
    --------  
    1:46:09
    1:46:09
  • Gilbert Melendez on Fighting, Family, and the Future - Fight Back Ep. 61
    Gilbert Melendez stopped by the Vegas podcast studio to talk about his early fighting career, training with the Diaz brothers, his fighting and coaching philosophy, the rivalries he had in his career, what it's like transitioning from fighting to coaching, memorable fights, the importance of family, and much more. 00:00 Introduction01:13 Early Life and Wrestling Beginnings02:09 College Wrestling and Transition to MMA03:05 Building Friendships and Rivalries18:57 First Fights and Rise in MMA26:45 The Legacy of Great Fighters27:15 Generational Greatness in Combat Sports28:46 Training and Team Dynamics34:00 Fighting in Japan: Culture Shock and Challenges41:53 The Impact of the Pandemic on Training50:59 Commentating and Podcasting Journey52:15 Fighting in LFA and UFC54:18 Memorable Fights and Rivalries01:04:29 Future Plans and Reflections
    --------  
    1:15:06
About Fight Back with Jake Shields

Fight Back is a bold and uncensored podcast hosted by MMA champion Jake Shields. Each episode dives into the worlds of fighting, current events, politics, and controversy with a lineup of diverse and outspoken guests. With nothing off-limits, Jake explores hard-hitting topics and challenges the status quo, making Fight Back a must-listen for those who crave unfiltered discussions on the issues that matter most today. Get ready for an intense and thought-provoking experience with every episode.
Society & Culture

