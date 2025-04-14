Re-Release: Ian Carroll, Sneako, and Jake Shields - Fight Back Ep. 1

For the very first episode of the Fight Back Podcast in the summer of 2024, Ian Carroll and Sneako stopped by the Vegas studio. They discussed who the mafia actually is, the role of the CIA in global politics, 9/11, Epstein, Satanic Symbolism in pop culture, P Diddy's blackmail ring, the Rothschilds, the pandemic, and much more. 00:00 Introduction 01:27 "The Mafia" and Organized Crime02:42 CIA and Global Politics05:43 9/11 Conspiracies and Israeli Involvement12:16 BlackRock and Corporate Control21:09 Epstein and Mossad Connections29:11 Satanism and Symbolism33:35 Marina Abramovich's Controversial Rituals34:22 Balenciaga and Public Displays of Satanism35:10 P Diddy and Blackmail Rings36:44 Sam Altman and ChatGPT Censorship37:10 Historical Terrorism and Media Manipulation38:27 The Rothschild Family and Global Influence53:05 COVID-19, Vaccines, and Government Control01:01:29 Political Corruption and Foreign Influence01:04:54 Closing Thoughts and Future Plans