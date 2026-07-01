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139 episodes
- Colonel Protheroe is the most detested man in the village. Everyone even in the vicar wishes he were dead. Soon he is, shot in the head in the vicar's own study. Faced with many suspects, only Miss Marple can find the clues that will lead to the killer.
- Colonel Protheroe is the most detested man in the village. Everyone even in the vicar wishes he were dead. Soon he is, shot in the head in the vicar's own study. Faced with many suspects, only Miss Marple can find the clues that will lead to the killer.
- Colonel Protheroe is the most detested man in the village. Everyone even in the vicar wishes he were dead. Soon he is, shot in the head in the vicar's own study. Faced with many suspects, only Miss Marple can find the clues that will lead to the killer.
- Colonel Protheroe is the most detested man in the village. Everyone even in the vicar wishes he were dead. Soon he is, shot in the head in the vicar's own study. Faced with many suspects, only Miss Marple can find the clues that will lead to the killer.
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About Everything Agatha Christie
Agatha Christie is the most widely published author of all time, outsold only by the Bible and Shakespeare. Her books have sold more than a billion copies in English and another billion in a hundred foreign languages. Remember, imagination is a terrible thing to waste.Podcast website
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