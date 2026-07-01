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Everything Agatha Christie
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Everything Agatha Christie

mycatandme7
DramaFiction
Everything Agatha Christie
Latest episode

139 episodes

  • Everything Agatha Christie

    Thank you for listening to our podcast

    05/01/2026 | 1 mins.
    First I like to say thank you for listening to this podcasts, and welcome especially to those that decided to follow this podcast. In total, we now have three podcasts.
  • Everything Agatha Christie

    Murder at the Vicarage Part 1

    04/26/2026 | 2h 16 mins.
    Colonel Protheroe is the most detested man in the village. Everyone even in the vicar wishes he were dead. Soon he is, shot in the head in the vicar's own study. Faced with many suspects, only Miss Marple can find the clues that will lead to the killer.
  • Everything Agatha Christie

    Murder at the Vicarage Part 2

    04/26/2026 | 2h 17 mins.
    Colonel Protheroe is the most detested man in the village. Everyone even in the vicar wishes he were dead. Soon he is, shot in the head in the vicar's own study. Faced with many suspects, only Miss Marple can find the clues that will lead to the killer.
  • Everything Agatha Christie

    Murder at the Vicarage Part 3

    04/26/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    Colonel Protheroe is the most detested man in the village. Everyone even in the vicar wishes he were dead. Soon he is, shot in the head in the vicar's own study. Faced with many suspects, only Miss Marple can find the clues that will lead to the killer.
  • Everything Agatha Christie

    Murder at the Vicarage Part 4

    04/26/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Colonel Protheroe is the most detested man in the village. Everyone even in the vicar wishes he were dead. Soon he is, shot in the head in the vicar's own study. Faced with many suspects, only Miss Marple can find the clues that will lead to the killer.
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About Everything Agatha Christie
Agatha Christie is the most widely published author of all time, outsold only by the Bible and Shakespeare. Her books have sold more than a billion copies in English and another billion in a hundred foreign languages. Remember, imagination is a terrible thing to waste.
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