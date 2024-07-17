Season 6 Highlights: Defining Insights on End-User Decision-Making
Amanda Schneider takes listeners through the biggest insights, funniest moments, and thought-provoking themes from Season 6. This special "Best Of" episode revisits key conversations with thought leaders across industries, highlighting the evolving nature of end-user decision-making in the built environment. With topics ranging from creativity and consensus-building to pricing volatility and emotional intelligence, this recap pulls together the essence of what made Season 6 so impactful.
38:44
Generation Gap: Rethinking Soft Skills in the Hybrid Workplace
In this episode, Amanda Schneider welcomes soft skills expert Kendra Johnson to discuss the evolving importance of soft skills in today's hybrid workplace. As organizations navigate new challenges with dispersed teams and intergenerational differences, this conversation dives deep into the need for managers and employees alike to refine their communication, empathy, and adaptability. Learn how each generation, particularly Gen Z, is redefining expectations around work, collaboration, and boundaries in the professional environment.
34:19
The Future of Work: An Entanglement of IT, HR, and Design
In this episode, Amanda Schneider leads a discussion with three industry leaders on one of the biggest challenges in the workplace today: turning overwhelming amounts of data into actionable insights. As decision-making teams grow larger and more diverse, integrating information from IT, HR, and workplace practitioners has become more crucial for success. The panel dives into how businesses can combat "infobesity"—the overload of data—and shift to a more intentional, outcome-driven approach to workplace decisions.
44:50
Getting to Consensus: A Masterclass for All Sectors
This episode explores the growing complexity of decision-making in the built environment, focusing on how to reach consensus in larger, more diverse teams. Amanda is joined by Halle Hannaford, Senior Principal Team Lead at Chick-fil-A, who shares insights on how her team navigates decision-making challenges within the hospitality sector. Hannaford discusses how clear roles, cross-functional collaboration, and understanding the customer journey are key to effective decision-making. This episode is packed with practical takeaways for anyone managing complex decision-making processes, whether in corporate, healthcare, education, or hospitality.
28:14
Why Traditional Workplace Metrics Are Obsolete
In this episode, Amanda Schneider and Rob Sadow dive deep into the outdated metrics that have traditionally guided workplace design and management, such as "people per square foot." With the rise of flexible and hybrid work models, these conventional metrics are becoming obsolete. Rob shares insights from FlexIndex, a platform that aggregates data from over 100,000 office locations to provide companies with benchmarks for the modern era. This conversation explores how data-driven decisions can improve workplace design, optimize space, and boost employee productivity.