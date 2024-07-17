The Future of Work: An Entanglement of IT, HR, and Design

In this episode, Amanda Schneider leads a discussion with three industry leaders on one of the biggest challenges in the workplace today: turning overwhelming amounts of data into actionable insights. As decision-making teams grow larger and more diverse, integrating information from IT, HR, and workplace practitioners has become more crucial for success. The panel dives into how businesses can combat "infobesity"—the overload of data—and shift to a more intentional, outcome-driven approach to workplace decisions.