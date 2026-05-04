Deeply Unimportant: Sleep Stories for Racing Minds

Fall asleep to a deep, soothing voice reading the most inconsequential material imaginable. This is the ultimate sleep aid for racing minds, utilizing boring technical readings to help you achieve natural sleep and quiet insomnia.

Join us as we descend into the windowless basement of the hospitality industry—the accounting office. We are leaving the world of thread counts and continental breakfasts for the far more rigid world of the 11th Revised Edition of The Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry. It is a place where "joy" is not a metric, but "Gross Operating Profit Per Available Room" is a religion. Witness the bureaucratic alchemy of turning a guest's stay into a series of standardized, undistributed line items. It is dense, it is humorless, and it is exactly what you need to stop your mind from doing anything remotely productive.

Deeply Unimportant is a sleep podcast designed for those who need structure to drift off. By focusing on meticulous, non-narrative detail, we provide a form of cognitive shuffle for ADHD and anxiety—anchoring the mind with the professional broadcast gravitas of a former newscaster so you can stop racing thoughts at night. No whispers or fairy tales; just ordered, structured, monotone voice sleep support.

This version of the show is ad-supported: ads play at the beginning of the episode, but nowhere else as you drift off. Access a full archive of ad-free sleep episodes (including long versions that run all night, and infinite loops) for a few dollars a month. Visit http://deeplyunimportant.com to subscribe or gift a membership to a fellow over-thinker.