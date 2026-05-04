Fall asleep to a deep, soothing voice reading the most inconsequential material imaginable. This is the ultimate sleep aid as a sleep story for overthinking, utilizing boring technical readings to help you achieve natural sleep and quiet insomnia.
Tonight, we stabilize. We move away from the ephemeral nature of digital data and into the absolute, physical reality of the standard kilogram. We are not determining how much things weigh in a practical sense, but reviewing the administrative hierarchy of the weights used to check the weights. We are entering the world of the International Organization of Legal Metrology, specifically Recommendation R111-1 (2004). This is a study of the Maximum Permissible Error, the specific gravity of non-magnetic stainless steel, and the lint-free protocols of the calibration laboratory. It is a world of polished cylinders and atmospheric buoyancy corrections.
Deeply Unimportant is a sleep podcast designed for those who need structure to drift off. By focusing on meticulous, non-narrative detail, we provide a form of cognitive shuffle for ADHD and anxiety—anchoring the mind with the professional broadcast gravitas of a former newscaster so you can stop racing thoughts at night. No whispers or fairy tales; just ordered, structured, monotone voice sleep support.
This version of the show is ad-supported: ads play at the beginning of the episode, but nowhere else as you drift off. Access a full archive of ad-free sleep episodes (including long versions that run all night, and infinite loops) for a few dollars a month. Visit http://deeplyunimportant.com to subscribe or gift a membership to a fellow over-thinker.