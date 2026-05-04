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Deeply Unimportant: Sleep Stories for Racing Minds

Dallas Kachan — Boring Technical Readings for Sleep
Alternative HealthHealth & Wellness
Deeply Unimportant: Sleep Stories for Racing Minds
Latest episode

23 episodes

  • Deeply Unimportant: Sleep Stories for Racing Minds

    Sleep Story for Overthinking: OIML R111-1 Mass Standards

    05/04/2026 | 50 mins.
    Fall asleep to a deep, soothing voice reading the most inconsequential material imaginable. This is the ultimate sleep aid as a sleep story for overthinking, utilizing boring technical readings to help you achieve natural sleep and quiet insomnia.
    Tonight, we stabilize. We move away from the ephemeral nature of digital data and into the absolute, physical reality of the standard kilogram. We are not determining how much things weigh in a practical sense, but reviewing the administrative hierarchy of the weights used to check the weights. We are entering the world of the International Organization of Legal Metrology, specifically Recommendation R111-1 (2004). This is a study of the Maximum Permissible Error, the specific gravity of non-magnetic stainless steel, and the lint-free protocols of the calibration laboratory. It is a world of polished cylinders and atmospheric buoyancy corrections.
    Deeply Unimportant is a sleep podcast designed for those who need structure to drift off. By focusing on meticulous, non-narrative detail, we provide a form of cognitive shuffle for ADHD and anxiety—anchoring the mind with the professional broadcast gravitas of a former newscaster so you can stop racing thoughts at night. No whispers or fairy tales; just ordered, structured, monotone voice sleep support.
    This version of the show is ad-supported: ads play at the beginning of the episode, but nowhere else as you drift off. Access a full archive of ad-free sleep episodes (including long versions that run all night, and infinite loops) for a few dollars a month. Visit http://deeplyunimportant.com to subscribe or gift a membership to a fellow over-thinker.
  • Deeply Unimportant: Sleep Stories for Racing Minds

    Insomnia Podcast: The NTFS Master File Table (Mental White Noise)

    04/26/2026 | 47 mins.
    Fall asleep to a deep, soothing voice reading the most inconsequential material imaginable. This is the ultimate sleep aid for racing minds, reciting boring technical readings as an insomnia podcast: mental white noise to help you achieve natural sleep and quiet insomnia.
    Tonight, we descend into the invisible architecture of the Windows computing environment. We explore the New Technology File System, or NTFS—the rigid, proprietary framework that governs the storage and retrieval of every byte of data on a modern Microsoft computer. While the rest of the world operates on its own separate logic, we are here to audit the specific, journaling resilience of the Windows file system. It is a world of B-trees and attribute headers—a landscape where every file is reduced to a one-thousand-twenty-four-byte block of immutable administrative data. It is a study in the persistence of metadata and the quiet, background labor of a system that never sleeps.
    Deeply Unimportant is a sleep podcast designed for those who need structure to drift off. By focusing on meticulous, non-narrative detail, we provide a form of cognitive shuffle for ADHD and anxiety—anchoring the mind with the professional broadcast gravitas of a former newscaster so you can stop racing thoughts at night. No whispers or fairy tales; just ordered, structured, monotone voice sleep support.
    This version of the show is ad-supported: ads play at the beginning of the episode, but nowhere else as you drift off. Access a full archive of ad-free sleep episodes (including long versions that run all night, and infinite loops) for a few dollars a month. Visit http://deeplyunimportant.com to subscribe or gift a membership to a fellow over-thinker.
  • Deeply Unimportant: Sleep Stories for Racing Minds

    Help Me Sleep: The Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry (USALI)

    04/19/2026 | 57 mins.
    Fall asleep to a deep, soothing voice reading the most inconsequential material imaginable. This is the ultimate sleep aid for racing minds, utilizing boring technical readings to help you achieve natural sleep and quiet insomnia.
    Join us as we descend into the windowless basement of the hospitality industry—the accounting office. We are leaving the world of thread counts and continental breakfasts for the far more rigid world of the 11th Revised Edition of The Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry. It is a place where "joy" is not a metric, but "Gross Operating Profit Per Available Room" is a religion. Witness the bureaucratic alchemy of turning a guest's stay into a series of standardized, undistributed line items. It is dense, it is humorless, and it is exactly what you need to stop your mind from doing anything remotely productive.
    Deeply Unimportant is a sleep podcast designed for those who need structure to drift off. By focusing on meticulous, non-narrative detail, we provide a form of cognitive shuffle for ADHD and anxiety—anchoring the mind with the professional broadcast gravitas of a former newscaster so you can stop racing thoughts at night. No whispers or fairy tales; just ordered, structured, monotone voice sleep support.
    This version of the show is ad-supported: ads play at the beginning of the episode, but nowhere else as you drift off. Access a full archive of ad-free sleep episodes (including long versions that run all night, and infinite loops) for a few dollars a month. Visit http://deeplyunimportant.com to subscribe or gift a membership to a fellow over-thinker.
  • Deeply Unimportant: Sleep Stories for Racing Minds

    ASMR For Sleep: End User License Agreement for VectorWorks v.14.2

    04/12/2026 | 55 mins.
    Fall asleep to a deep, soothing voice reading the most inconsequential material imaginable. This is the ultimate sleep aid for racing minds, utilizing boring technical readings to help you achieve natural sleep and quiet insomnia.
    This episode provides a sustained, clinical reading of the contractual obligations and digital restrictions governing the use of 3D design software VectorWorks. The text focuses on the legal definitions, jurisdictional limitations, and the specific mechanics of non-ownership that characterize the relationship between a licensor and a licensee.
    Deeply Unimportant is a sleep podcast designed for those who need structure to drift off. By focusing on meticulous, non-narrative detail, we provide a form of cognitive shuffle for ADHD and anxiety—anchoring the mind with the professional broadcast gravitas of a former newscaster so you can stop racing thoughts at night. No whispers or fairy tales; just ordered, structured, monotone voice sleep support.
    This version of the show is ad-supported: ads play at the beginning of the episode, but nowhere else as you drift off. Access a full archive of ad-free sleep episodes (including long versions that run all night, and infinite loops) for a few dollars a month. Visit http://deeplyunimportant.com to subscribe or gift a membership to a fellow over-thinker.
  • Deeply Unimportant: Sleep Stories for Racing Minds

    Insomnia Podcast: ASTM C94 Standard for Ready-Mixed Concrete

    04/05/2026 | 42 mins.
    Fall asleep to a deep, soothing voice reading the most inconsequential material imaginable. This is the ultimate sleep aid for racing minds, utilizing boring technical readings to help you achieve natural sleep and quiet insomnia.
    This episode provides a high-fidelity, clinical reading of the mechanical and chemical requirements for the manufacture and delivery of ready-mixed concrete. The text contains no narrative tension, focusing on the rigid tolerances of hydraulic cement, aggregate displacement, and the precisely timed revolutions of the mixing drum.
    Deeply Unimportant is a sleep podcast designed for those who need structure to drift off. By focusing on meticulous, non-narrative detail, we provide a form of cognitive shuffle for ADHD and anxiety—anchoring the mind with the professional broadcast gravitas of a former newscaster so you can stop racing thoughts at night. No whispers or fairy tales; just ordered, structured, monotone voice sleep support.
    This version of the show is ad-supported: ads play at the beginning of the episode, but nowhere else as you drift off. Access a full archive of ad-free sleep episodes (including long versions that run all night, and infinite loops) for a few dollars a month. Visit http://deeplyunimportant.com to subscribe or gift a membership to a fellow over-thinker.

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About Deeply Unimportant: Sleep Stories for Racing Minds

Can't turn your brain off to sleep? If you're an over-thinker with racing thoughts at night, or living with adult ADHD or OCD mental looping, traditional bedtime stories for adults are often too engaging—and meditation is too quiet. You don't need a narrative; you need a cognitive shunt. Deeply Unimportant is the premier non-pharmacological insomnia relief tool. We utilize the Cognitive Shuffling protocol (also known as Serial Diverse Imagining or SDI), a research-based method developed by research expert Luc Beaudoin to neutralize the racing thoughts that trigger executive dysfunction at night. By replacing intrusive thoughts with rhythmic, technical data read by a real life former news anchor—from NASA specifications to administrative codes—we provide a therapeutic ASMR experience that facilitates a natural transition into deep sleep. It's the ultimate non-pharmaceutical sleep alternative for those seeking CBT-I sleep techniques at home. Why this is the ultimate sleep aid: - The Cognitive Shuffle Method: A specialized sleep shunting process that scrambles mental loops. - Therapeutic ASMR: A flat affect, professional delivery designed to calm the nervous system without the distractions of "Nothing Much Happens"-style storytelling. - Executive & ADHD Support: Specifically engineered for high-functioning minds that struggle with "brain-burn" and the inability to shut down. Join thousands of listeners who have traded adult sleep stories for the clinical efficacy of the Deeply Unimportant. Stop searching for a sleepytime podcast and start using a protocol that works.
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Alternative HealthHealth & WellnessMental Health

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