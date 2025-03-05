2024 Election Debrief: What actually happened?

The 2024 election was a time of tension and polarization amongst Americans. With these pressures, according to Associated Press elections data, over 153 million Americans felt the need to cast their ballot this year. Polls leading up to the election painted it as one of the tightest races in history, with The New York Times even reporting that “In the history of modern polling, there’s never been a race where the final polls showed such a close contest”. In a race with incredibly tight polls, many were shocked when Donald Trump won by a margin far larger than anticipated. A post-election survey conducted by Prolific found that over half of Americans, from both political parties, were shocked by the results with “54% of people at least quite surprised by the outcome of the election”. On top of the tension between Democrats and Republicans, other stressors divided Americans further with debates over voter fraud and geopolitical conflicts. With millions of mail-in ballots cast, thousands of voter fraud claims flooded social media platforms. Additionally, an increase in American media coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict sparked lots of debate over Biden’s global policies and how affected demographics will be voting. Overall, the 2024 Presidential election is a huge moment in American history and will shape the country’s future. So today we are speaking with Spencer Kimball, founding Director of the Emerson College Polling Center, and Charlie Rollason, a Senior Research Manager for Ipsos to unpack the election’s outcomes and how Americans really voted in 2024.