Sharon Ingram: Championing Music Professionals and Protecting Creatives' Rights
On this episode of Cultural Catalysts, Alison McNeil interviews Sharon Ingram, Executive Director of the DC Chapter of the Recording Academy. Sharon shares her fascinating journey from performing artist to becoming a champion of music professionals. With over 20 years in entertainment, Sharon has worked with Hidden Beach Recordings and the Clio Awards, honing her passion for building community and creating resources for creatives. Listen as Sharon discusses how the Recording Academy serves the music industry beyond the Grammy Awards, dispels myths about the organization, and explains how to thrive in a creative career. Whether you're a music professional or just curious about the industry, this episode is packed with valuable insights and inspiration.🌐 Find out more about The Recording Academy - DC Chapter.📣 Podcast Producer: Letisha Bereola (Paradigm Media Group)
33:01
Pamela Green: The Business of Representing Artists and Ensuring Opportunity in the Industry
On this episode of Cultural Catalysts, Alison McNeil speaks with Pamela Green, founder of PMG Arts Management and a trailblazer in arts administration. With over 30 years of experience, Pamela has worked with renowned artists like Ronald K. Brown, Camille A. Brown, and Nnenna Freelon, shaping multidisciplinary projects that have left a lasting impact on the performing arts world. Pamela shares her journey from curious arts enthusiast to industry leader, her passion for mentoring artists of color, and her insights on how creativity fuels successful management. Tune in to hear Pamela’s reflections on legacy, creativity, and the future of arts management.🔗Connect with Pamela: [email protected]📣 Podcast Producer: Letisha Bereola (Paradigm Media Group)
47:45
Welcome to Cultural Catalysts with Alison McNeil!
🎙️ Alison McNeil, CEO and Founder of McNeil Creative Enterprises, welcomes you to Cultural Catalysts—a podcast dedicated to celebrating the creative visionaries working behind the scenes in the arts and entertainment industry.🌟 What to Expect:Inspiring stories from producers, publicists, directors, and other industry insiders.A focus on equity, innovation, and the impact of behind-the-scenes creatives.Insights into the challenges and successes of shaping culture through the arts.With over 20 years of experience advocating for sustainable growth in the arts, Alison McNeil highlights the often-overlooked work of those who bring magic to the stage, screen, and beyond. Whether you’re an artist, arts administrator, or simply curious about the creative process, this podcast is for you!🔗 Subscribe now to join us in celebrating the voices that make the arts thrive. This is Cultural Catalysts—where the creatives behind the curtain take center stage.
From the challenges of building sustainable careers to the triumphs of crafting unforgettable artistic moments, Cultural Catalysts dives deep into the inspiring lives of those who make the magic happen. If you’re curious about the people driving creativity and innovation in the arts, this podcast is for you.