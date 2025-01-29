Welcome to Cultural Catalysts with Alison McNeil!

🎙️ Alison McNeil, CEO and Founder of McNeil Creative Enterprises, welcomes you to Cultural Catalysts—a podcast dedicated to celebrating the creative visionaries working behind the scenes in the arts and entertainment industry.🌟 What to Expect:Inspiring stories from producers, publicists, directors, and other industry insiders.A focus on equity, innovation, and the impact of behind-the-scenes creatives.Insights into the challenges and successes of shaping culture through the arts.With over 20 years of experience advocating for sustainable growth in the arts, Alison McNeil highlights the often-overlooked work of those who bring magic to the stage, screen, and beyond. Whether you're an artist, arts administrator, or simply curious about the creative process, this podcast is for you!