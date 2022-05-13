Criminal Conduct is an investigative true-crime podcast series hosted by John Taylor and Javier Leiva.
Season 1: The hosts look into the death of Michelle O'Con...
S4 E1: Gone
A mother's anguish resurfaces as her son's convicted killer is set free due to a jury verdict reversal by a judge. This is the story of Pravin Varughese.
8/18/2023
25:20
Criminal Conduct Season 4 Preview
Criminal Conduct Season 4 premieres on August 18th.
John Taylor and Javier Leiva return to Carbondale, Illinois, nine years after a chilling incident that claimed the life of SIU student Pravin Varghese, as they unravel a startling turn of events that led to the overturning of a murder conviction.
8/11/2023
8:15
Bonus: Retracing Lee Harvey Oswald's Escape
John Taylor and Javier Leiva retrace Lee Harvey Oswald's route from the Texas School Book Depository to the Texas Theatre. (The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy)
10/31/2022
16:32
Bonus: "How to create a cult following" LIVE from the TCPF in Dallas
John and Javier talked about lessons brands can learn from cults LIVE from the True Crime Podcast Festival in Dallas.
