Criminal Conduct

Creative Babble & Advertisecast
Criminal Conduct is an investigative true-crime podcast series hosted by John Taylor and Javier Leiva. Season 1: The hosts look into the death of Michelle O'Con...
True CrimeSociety & Culture
Criminal Conduct is an investigative true-crime podcast series hosted by John Taylor and Javier Leiva. Season 1: The hosts look into the death of Michelle O'Con...
Available Episodes

5 of 32
  • S4 E1: Gone
    A mother's anguish resurfaces as her son's convicted killer is set free due to a jury verdict reversal by a judge. This is the story of Pravin Varughese. Binge all 9-episodes ad-free: Patreon: https://patreon.com/CriminalConductPodcast PRETEND+ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/channel/pretend/id6443456985 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/18/2023
    25:20
  • Criminal Conduct Season 4 Preview
    Criminal Conduct Season 4 premieres on August 18th. John Taylor and Javier Leiva return to Carbondale, Illinois, nine years after a chilling incident that claimed the life of SIU student Pravin Varghese, as they unravel a startling turn of events that led to the overturning of a murder conviction. Binge all 9-episodes ad-free: Patreon: https://patreon.com/CriminalConductPodcast PRETEND+ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/channel/pretend/id6443456985 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/11/2023
    8:15
  • Bonus: Retracing Lee Harvey Oswald's Escape
    John Taylor and Javier Leiva retrace Lee Harvey Oswald's route from the Texas School Book Depository to the Texas Theatre. (The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    10/31/2022
    16:32
  • Bonus: "How to create a cult following" LIVE from the TCPF in Dallas
    John and Javier talked about lessons brands can learn from cults LIVE from the True Crime Podcast Festival in Dallas. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    10/18/2022
    39:35
  • S3 E7: Salvaje Bill
    William Holbert is unwilling to give us any details about the murders.   We're talking about specific information that only the killer would know. What was the weather like the day he killed his victims? What were they wearing? What was the last thing he told them? It's almost like he wasn't there at all. On our last call with William Holbert, we planned to agitate him to get a different response. But instead, what he said next revealed his true motivation. Follow us on social media:  Twitter Facebook Instagram Leave a review Please leave us a review on Apple Podcast. Want more? Also, check out our other podcasts: PRETEND and TWISTED.  Special thanks to: Advertisecast, executive producer Ruby Rose Fox "Bury the Body"  This episode was written and produced by Javier Leiva and John Taylor. © 2022 Creative Babble. All Rights Reserved. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/13/2022
    46:20

About Criminal Conduct

Criminal Conduct is an investigative true-crime podcast series hosted by John Taylor and Javier Leiva. Season 1: The hosts look into the death of Michelle O'Connell, picking up the investigation where the murdered sleuth, Eli Washtock, left off. Season 2: The investigation of a rogue constable in Kentucky who is accused of planting drugs, stealing money, and shaking people down. Season 3: An American Serial Killer in Paradise: The story of serial killer William Holbert aka "Wild Bill" and his victims. Season 4: Getting Away with Murder: The Death Investigation of Pravin Varughese
