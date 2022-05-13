S3 E7: Salvaje Bill

William Holbert is unwilling to give us any details about the murders. We're talking about specific information that only the killer would know. What was the weather like the day he killed his victims? What were they wearing? What was the last thing he told them? It's almost like he wasn't there at all. On our last call with William Holbert, we planned to agitate him to get a different response. But instead, what he said next revealed his true motivation.