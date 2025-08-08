004 COURAGE: She Wrote With Kanye And Served God While Doing It | Victory Boyd, Donta
Join us in this insightful episode as we dive into a profound conversation with a Grammy award-winning artist, Victory Boyd - who shares her transformational journey of faith, resilience, and creativity. Through vivid storytelling and heartfelt reflection, she takes us back to the pivotal moments that shaped her path - from writing songs on Kanye's "Jesus is King" Album to performing for powerful figures, including Jay-Z, Victory has found herself taking enormous chances while following God.
Discover how courage and unwavering faith allowed her to maintain her authentic Christian message in artistic spaces that were often resistant to it.
This episode is a beacon of inspiration for anyone feeling the weight of doubt or fear in pursuing creative dreams. It invites listeners to embrace their unique perspectives, challenge the norm, and stay true to their calling, even when the path is fraught with resistance. Listen in to be motivated by an artist who exemplifies dedication, courage, and authentic worship, proving that it's okay to feel 'crazy' when you're trailblazing new territories.
001 GLORY: Do We Need Creativity In Church? | Bill Johnson, Donta Nelson
I sat down for a special Creative Call conversation with someone who’s deeply shaped my life—Pastor Bill Johnson of Bethel Church. We talked about creativity and glory, and what it really means to walk in both. Pastor Bill shared wisdom on the power of being authentic, staying honest with where you are, while also having the courage to take risks and step outside the box.
We touched on how creativity isn’t just about making things—it’s about carrying glory. And how the most powerful creativity flows from intimacy with God, not performance.
This one felt close to home. Grateful for the opportunity to sit with a leader who’s marked my journey and continues to call out the gold in creatives everywhere.
002 CHANGE: How Creating From Identity Gets More Done | Richard Gordon, Donta, Barkot
In this riveting episode, join the conversation as we connect with Richard Gordon and explore his incredible experiences during a recent trip to Brazil, and his life as a man who was radical changed by the power of God. Discover the profound impact of his ministry, where over a thousand healing miracles were witnessed, including people rising from wheelchairs and regaining their hearing.
This episode invites you to experience the power of allowing God to give your calling and assignment through encounters with Him.
003 ACT: Fear of Failure and Embracing Risk in Creative Ventures | Donta, Barkot
In this episode of the Creative Call Podcast, Donta & Barkot dive deep into the journey of launching and planning creative projects, highlighting the complexity and excitement that comes with turning ideas into reality. They discuss the challenges of managing team dynamics and executing ambitious visions, all while maintaining a sense of optimism amidst uncertainty.
Listeners gain insight into the personal growth that occurs when stepping into the unknown, embracing failure as a vital part of the learning process. The hosts candidly share their experiences of working through the mundane tasks, balancing family life, and overcoming the fear of failure that often holds creatives back.
This episode serves as an inspiring reminder to creatives everywhere that taking risks and pushing forward with courage, even when faced with potential failure, is essential to unlocking one's true potential and achieving lasting creative success.
