004 COURAGE: She Wrote With Kanye And Served God While Doing It | Victory Boyd, Donta

Join us in this insightful episode as we dive into a profound conversation with a Grammy award-winning artist, Victory Boyd - who shares her transformational journey of faith, resilience, and creativity. Through vivid storytelling and heartfelt reflection, she takes us back to the pivotal moments that shaped her path - from writing songs on Kanye's "Jesus is King" Album to performing for powerful figures, including Jay-Z, Victory has found herself taking enormous chances while following God. Discover how courage and unwavering faith allowed her to maintain her authentic Christian message in artistic spaces that were often resistant to it. This episode is a beacon of inspiration for anyone feeling the weight of doubt or fear in pursuing creative dreams. It invites listeners to embrace their unique perspectives, challenge the norm, and stay true to their calling, even when the path is fraught with resistance. Listen in to be motivated by an artist who exemplifies dedication, courage, and authentic worship, proving that it's okay to feel 'crazy' when you're trailblazing new territories.