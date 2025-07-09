The Art of Reinvention & Success: A Conversation with Karina Gentinetta, Renowned Artist

Every once in a while, there is a podcast episode that resonates far beyond its subject matter—one that stays with you. This is one of those episodes. We are honored to welcome Karina Gentinetta, a remarkable artist based in both New York City and New Orleans. Her story is one of resilience, reinvention, and the quiet strength that emerges through adversity. It will move you, inspire you, and perhaps awaken something powerful within yourself. Born in Argentina, Karina moved to New Orleans at the age of 12. She graduated at the top of her class from Tulane University and went on to become a partner at a prestigious law firm. But life took a dramatic turn after Hurricane Katrina destroyed her home. From that loss, Karina followed a deeper calling—returning to the creative soul within in her. Today, she brings that passion to life through her extraordinary art and furniture design. In this episode Anne & Karina How art has been a constant presence in her life since childhoodHer bold transition from a career in law to becoming an artistThe environment and process behind her creative workA deeply personal journey she is facing with courage and vulnerabilityHer collectors span the United States and beyond. In 2016, she partnered with RH Modern on a limited-edition series that quickly sold out.Her work has been featured in numerous prestigious publications, including Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Luxe Interiors + Design, The New York Times, and many more.Meeting Karina feels like encountering one of her artworks—a rare fusion of beauty and purpose. She is a living juxtaposition of grace and courage, embodying the same brilliance found in every stroke of her creations.___Connect with Karina Gentinetta on IG: @karina.gentinetta and karinagentinetta.comConnect with Anne on IG: @styledbyark Connect with Classic & Curious on IG: @classicandcuriouspodcast