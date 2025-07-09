Cultivating True Contentment: A Conversation with Shannon Ables, Founder and Author of The Simply Luxurious Life
Welcome back to Classic & Curious — In this episode, we’re joined by Shannon Ables, founder of The Simply Luxurious Life, an internationally celebrated lifestyle blog that has been inspiring readers since 2009. Shannon reminds us that true contentment doesn’t come from excess—it comes from living with purpose.In this episode Anne & Shannon discuss:Shannon’s journey in creating The Simply Luxurious LifeWhat it really means to live simply and luxuriouslyHer popular podcast, The Simple SophisticateHer exciting new online cooking classes launching this August: Intro to French Cooking: Everyday DeliciousnessShannon is also the author of three books, including her latest, The Road to Le Papillon: Daily Meditations on True Contentment — a #1 New Release and #1 Bestseller in France Travel.If you’re someone who values quality over quantity, sensibility over excess, and fulfillment over conformity, this episode is your invitation to slow down, savor more, and live your own version of the simply luxurious life.🎧 Tune in and let Shannon’s wisdom, warmth, and thoughtful approach guide you toward a more meaningful and beautiful way of living.Connect with Shannon @thesimplyluxuriouslife and thesimplyluxuriouslife.com Listen to The Simple Sophisticate on your favorite listening platformConnect with Anne @styledbyark and @classicandcuriouspodcast
31:09
From Royals to Rhode Island: A Culinary Conversation with Executive Chef Miguel Somoza of Flora at the Gardiner House
This week on the podcast: Chef Miguel SamozaFrom cooking for the British Royal Family to creating unforgettable meals at Flora in Newport, RI, Miguel’s culinary journey is as rich and flavorful as the dishes he serves.Originally from Madrid, Spain, Miguel has cooked alongside Michelin-starred legends Anton Mosimann and Michel Bras. He also served as Sir Richard Branson’s private chef. Now, he brings Mediterranean flair and New England ingredients together with heart, artistry, and a deep love for hospitality.Together Anne & Miguel discuss: – His path from Spain to Newport – The vision behind Flora’s seasonal menu – His love for local sourcing and storytelling through foodMiguel’s story is a feast for the soul—and Flora is a place you’ll want to return to again and again. Flora restaurant is located within the beautiful Gardiner House in Newport, Rhode Island. Tune in. Be inspired. Come with an appetite!—You can find Flora @flora.newport @gardinerhousenptYou can find Anne @styledbyarkFollow us @classicandcuriouspodcast
45:35
The Art of Reinvention & Success: A Conversation with Karina Gentinetta, Renowned Artist
Every once in a while, there is a podcast episode that resonates far beyond its subject matter—one that stays with you. This is one of those episodes. We are honored to welcome Karina Gentinetta, a remarkable artist based in both New York City and New Orleans. Her story is one of resilience, reinvention, and the quiet strength that emerges through adversity. It will move you, inspire you, and perhaps awaken something powerful within yourself. Born in Argentina, Karina moved to New Orleans at the age of 12. She graduated at the top of her class from Tulane University and went on to become a partner at a prestigious law firm. But life took a dramatic turn after Hurricane Katrina destroyed her home. From that loss, Karina followed a deeper calling—returning to the creative soul within in her. Today, she brings that passion to life through her extraordinary art and furniture design. In this episode Anne & Karina How art has been a constant presence in her life since childhoodHer bold transition from a career in law to becoming an artistThe environment and process behind her creative workA deeply personal journey she is facing with courage and vulnerabilityHer collectors span the United States and beyond. In 2016, she partnered with RH Modern on a limited-edition series that quickly sold out.Her work has been featured in numerous prestigious publications, including Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Luxe Interiors + Design, The New York Times, and many more.Meeting Karina feels like encountering one of her artworks—a rare fusion of beauty and purpose. She is a living juxtaposition of grace and courage, embodying the same brilliance found in every stroke of her creations.___Connect with Karina Gentinetta on IG: @karina.gentinetta and karinagentinetta.comConnect with Anne on IG: @styledbyark Connect with Classic & Curious on IG: @classicandcuriouspodcast
45:56
Discover The Roundtree Hotel, A hidden gem in Amagansett, NY. A conversation with Sylvia Wong Founder and Owner.
For those who delight in discovering boutique hotels worth coveting and returning to, this episode is a must-listen. We’re joined by hotelier Sylvia Wong, founder of the award-winning The Roundtree Hotel in Amagansett, NY.A graduate of NYU Law School, Sylvia’s journey from corporate law to hospitality was both organic and inevitable. Sylvia’s discovery of The Roundtree’s serene location sparked a vision that would evolve into a beautiful reflection of quiet luxury. The property blends modern furnishings and commissioned artwork with natural materials and bespoke amenities—creating a space that feels like a sophisticated extension of home.The Roundtree Hotel is rich in history. Tucked away in a charming hamlet in East Hampton, it features the oldest house in Amagansett, originally built by one of the first four families to settle the area in the 1600s. In fact, one of the two-bedroom cottages on the property is over 250 years old.As a guest, you’ll enjoy a mix of experiences—from art museums and chic boutiques to wellness offerings and the vibrant Hamptons culinary scene. All of this is set within a gorgeous environment—whether you’re staying in a barn room, cottage, or the exclusive beach house, it’s no surprise the hotel has earned accolades like Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Award. In this episode Anne and Sylvia discuss:Sylvia’s career path and how she transitioned into hospitalityThe story behind discovering The Roundtree and its historic rootsThe attributes she chose for the hotel and the Meaningful moments uncovered through her journeyHer new project in Las Vegas: Ariva – official luxury apartments of the Las vegas Raiders and LA AcesIt is clear why The Roundtree is a favorite stay. This home away from home is a true reflection of who Sylvia is—elegant, authentic, and humble. That spirit is reflected in every detail, especially in the hotel’s unparalleled service, always seeking new ways to delight each guest.Connect with The Roundtree @theroundtreeamagansett and Book your stay on theroundtreehotels.comYou can find Anne @styledbyark.com
31:32
Illustrating Success: The Story Behind a British Bespoke Brand with Fin Fellowes, Founder of The Kensington Paperie
If you love bespoke brands, you will absolutely adore this episode, as we host Fin Fellowes, London-based artist, illustrator and founder of The Kensington Paperie. For over a decade, Fin has been known for exquisite one-of-a-kind paper creations for special events, weddings, and luxury brands across the world. A notable example of this is the collaboration with Cabana Magazine and partnership with founder and editor, Martina Mondadori. The Kensington Paperie is a nod to Fin’s personal love for wrapping a beautiful gift. She has created a stunning collection of wrapping paper inspired by the elegance of Italian marble and vivid florals reminiscent of the 18th-century English textile designer, Anna Maria Garthwaite. These thoughtfully designed papers are complemented with unique textures such as raw silk ribbon and Japanese washi tape resulting in a style that elevates gift-giving in an extraordinary and emotional way. In this episode Anne & Fin discuss:Fin’s creative storyThe rich artistic family legacy, paying a special tribute to her Uncle MattyWhy The Kensington Paperie was createdThe attributes that describe The Kensington Paperie Exciting news on the upcoming introduction to home!The exceptional work of Fin Fellows and The Kensington Paperie has garnered recognition in publications such as Cabana Magazine, US Vogue, House & Garden, and the Wall Street Journal. Fin has not only established a brand that beautifully embodies British style and design, but her distinctive touch has also positioned it in a covetable space. Her spirit and brilliant combination of creativity and purposeful vision suggest that The Kensington Paperie is on its way to becoming a cherished British heritage brand.Connect with Fin Fellowes @finfellowes and The Kensington Paperie @thekensingtonpaperie and thekensingtonpaperie.comConnect with Anne @styledbyark.com and @classicandcuriouspodcast
