Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast

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6 episodes
- Six stones, one time heist, and a lot of tears later, Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez bring their Infinity Saga rewatch to a close with Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. They discuss Tony Stark's road from grief to sacrifice, revisit the "Avengers, assemble" moment fans waited three movies for, and what Robert Downey Jr.’s upcoming return to the MCU might mean for Avengers: Doomsday.
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- Thanos has arrived, and nothing will be the same. In the next stop on their Infinity Saga rewatch, Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez tackle Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War, unpacking the hunt for the Infinity Stones, Vision and Wanda's impossible choice, and the galactic showdown on Titan. And then it’s time to address the Snap heard ‘round the galaxy.
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- This week's rewatch pits Team Captain America against Team Iron Man, as Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez revisit the debate that captivated the MCU fandom in the aftermath of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War. Continuing their journey through The Infinity Saga, Frank and Iman walk through the fallout from Sokovia, the introduction of the Accords, and Bucky Barnes' reemergence as a hunted Super-Soldier. Their conversation covers the airport battle in detail, Zemo's quiet scheme to expose the truth about Tony’s parents, and the arrival of two new heroes on the scene: Black Panther and Spider-Man. Iman and Frank close things out by weighing what the Avengers' fractured state means going forward, and how the rift between Tony and Steve reshapes the team for the films still to come.
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- Was Ultron… right? Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez continue their rewatch of The Infinity Saga with Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron. As they recap the plot of the film, they discuss the creation of Vision, the introduction of Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, Ultron’s rise to power, and if lifting Mjolnir really is a party game. They also look ahead and talk about the future implications of Sokovia’s destruction, and how it will forever change the Avengers as a team.
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- In the premiere of the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast, hosts Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez rewatch the movie that brought together an ensemble of Super Heroes in 2012: The Avengers. They relive Loki's machinations, Tony and Steve's early rivalry, the Battle of New York, the first look at Thanos, and the quotes that still define the MCU, while unpacking what this team-up means for the fractured heroes converging in Avengers: Doomsday. Expect nostalgia, fan theories, and plenty of laughs as two lifelong Marvel fans kick off this epic rewatch.
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About Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast
Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez host a rewatch of films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, working their way to Avengers: Doomsday. Together, they revisit each film with a recap and a conversation about which themes, plotlines, and characters may continue to have future implications. Cast and filmmakers join the conversation to reflect on their work in these films. Every episode points toward Avengers: Doomsday, with Frank and Iman speculating on how the characters and stories build toward the reunion ahead.Podcast website
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