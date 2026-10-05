Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast

This week's rewatch pits Team Captain America against Team Iron Man, as Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez revisit the debate that captivated the MCU fandom in the aftermath of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War. Continuing their journey through The Infinity Saga, Frank and Iman walk through the fallout from Sokovia, the introduction of the Accords, and Bucky Barnes' reemergence as a hunted Super-Soldier. Their conversation covers the airport battle in detail, Zemo's quiet scheme to expose the truth about Tony’s parents, and the arrival of two new heroes on the scene: Black Panther and Spider-Man. Iman and Frank close things out by weighing what the Avengers' fractured state means going forward, and how the rift between Tony and Steve reshapes the team for the films still to come.

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