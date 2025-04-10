Early release for premiere week! This week's book: Chesterton's Gateway (the book) This week's chapter: Chapter 2, A Piece of Chalk This is Chesterton's Gateway. The casual Chesterton commentary podcast with Ethan Nicolle and Michael Grumbine, making Chesterton accessible to everyone (or at least trying to). This week's chapter is chapter two of Ethan's book (also called Chesterton's Gateway). Get the book on Amazon https://a.co/d/dVQUesb Join us on Patreon at www.patreon.com/chestertonsgateway Send questions to [email protected]
--------
50:41
Tremendous Trifles | Ep. 1
This week's book: Chesterton's Gateway (the book) This week's chapter: Chapter 1, Tremendous Trifles This is Chesterton's Gateway. The casual Chesterton commentary podcast with Ethan Nicolle and Michael Grumbine, making Chesterton accessible to everyone (or at least trying to). This week's special guest is graphic novelist and commentator Doug TenNapel. Check out his news channel https://www.youtube.com/@UCDfyHqCqtItNH46Ffls2Fhw This week's chapter is chapter one of Ethan's book (also called Chesterton's Gateway). Get the book on Amazon https://a.co/d/dVQUesb Join us on Patreon at www.patreon.com/chestertonsgateway Send questions to [email protected]
Introducing Chesterton’s Gateway: The Podcast. Hosted by Ethan Nicolle, author of the book of the same name, former Creative Director of The Babylon Bee, and co-creator of the webcomic and TV series Axe Cop, alongside medieval and church history expert Michael Grumbine, this podcast explores the timeless works of G.K. Chesterton. Each episode delves into a single Chesterton essay, offering thoughtful commentary and conversation to illuminate its meaning for both new readers and seasoned enthusiasts. Beyond unpacking the profound ideas within Chesterton’s writing, the hosts provide context for dated references and obscure allusions, bridging the gap between past and present. Buckle your Chesterbelts for an engaging exploration of one of literature’s most enduring voices.