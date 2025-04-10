About Chesterton's Gateway

Introducing Chesterton’s Gateway: The Podcast. Hosted by Ethan Nicolle, author of the book of the same name, former Creative Director of The Babylon Bee, and co-creator of the webcomic and TV series Axe Cop, alongside medieval and church history expert Michael Grumbine, this podcast explores the timeless works of G.K. Chesterton. Each episode delves into a single Chesterton essay, offering thoughtful commentary and conversation to illuminate its meaning for both new readers and seasoned enthusiasts. Beyond unpacking the profound ideas within Chesterton’s writing, the hosts provide context for dated references and obscure allusions, bridging the gap between past and present. Buckle your Chesterbelts for an engaging exploration of one of literature’s most enduring voices.