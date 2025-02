Episode 1: The Happiness Advantage pt. 1

Hey besties! In this first episode of a two-part series, we're diving into Shawn Achor's "The Happiness Advantage." We're discussing the intro and the first two principles - "The Happiness Advantage" and "The Fulcrum and The Lever." Let's see how we can sprinkle these ideas into our regular, everyday lives. Get ready for a laid-back chat about life, positive psychology, and everything in between! Show Notes: Capitalizing on the Happiness Advantage: The 7 tips to lift your mood: Meditate Find Something To Look Forward To Commit Conscious Acts of Kindness Infuse Positivity Into Your Surroundings Exercise Spend Money (Not on Stuff) Exercise a Signature Strength The Fulcrum & The Lever: Fixed Mindset vs Growth Mindset "Those with a fixed mindset believe that their capabilities are already set, while those with a growth mindset believe that they can enhance their basic qualities through effort. A growth mindset is not dismissive of innate ability; it merely recognizes, as Dweck Explains, that 'although people may differ in every which way- in their initial talents and aptitudes, interests, or temperaments- everyone can change and grow through application and experience." Pg. 76 (The Happiness Advantage, 2010).