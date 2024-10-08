Episode 1: The Happiness Advantage pt. 1
Hey besties! In this first episode of a two-part series, we're diving into Shawn Achor's "The Happiness Advantage." We're discussing the intro and the first two principles - "The Happiness Advantage" and "The Fulcrum and The Lever." Let's see how we can sprinkle these ideas into our regular, everyday lives. Get ready for a laid-back chat about life, positive psychology, and everything in between!
Show Notes:
Capitalizing on the Happiness Advantage:
The 7 tips to lift your mood:
Meditate
Find Something To Look Forward To
Commit Conscious Acts of Kindness
Infuse Positivity Into Your Surroundings
Exercise
Spend Money (Not on Stuff)
Exercise a Signature Strength
The Fulcrum & The Lever:
Fixed Mindset vs Growth Mindset
“Those with a fixed mindset believe that their capabilities are already set, while those with a growth mindset believe that they can enhance their basic qualities through effort. A growth mindset is not dismissive of innate ability; it merely recognizes, as Dweck Explains, that ‘although people may differ in every which way- in their initial talents and aptitudes, interests, or temperaments- everyone can change and grow through application and experience.” Pg. 76 (The Happiness Advantage, 2010).
