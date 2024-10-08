Powered by RND
Books and Becoming
Books and Becoming

Podcast Books and Becoming
Books and Becoming
Finally! A place where literature and friendship meet! Books and Becoming is a podcast hosted by coworkers turned best friends, Mariah and Jennifer. Tune in biw...
ArtsBooks

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Episode 3: If You Tell by Gregg Olsen
    Hey besties! This week we are covering "If You Tell" by Gregg Olsen. “A true story about murder, family secrets and the unbreakable bond of sisterhood.” Disclaimer: this episode talks about murder, child abuse and the mention of rape. This one was a heavier book to cover but we are so glad that we decided to do it because the victims in this book deserve to have their story told. They lived through unimaginable abuse and their strength to overcome the many obstacles placed in their way is not only inspiring, but it defies all odds. Yes, it’s a story about the awful things that happened to these sisters (and anyone who came into contact with their mother) but it’s also a story of the human strength and resiliency that all lies within us. To purchase this book go to:If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood To follow us on Instagram: @booksandbecomingpodcast To email us: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:01:45
  • Episode 2: The Happiness Advantage pt. 2
    Hey besties! In this second episode of a two-part series, we're continuing our dive into Shawn Achor's "The Happiness Advantage." We're discussing the remaining principles and how we can utilize them. Let's see how we can sprinkle these ideas into our regular, everyday lives. Get ready for a laid-back chat about life, positive psychology, and everything in between! To purchase The Happiness Advantage by Shawn Achor click the link below: https://www.amazon.com/Happiness-Advantage-Positive-Brain-Success/dp/0307591557/ref=sr_1_1?crid=LOYNYLNA7WH0&keywords=the+happiness+advantage&qid=1704137067&sprefix=the+happiness%2Caps%2C203&sr=8-1 Follow us on Instagram: @booksandbecomingpodcast To contact us: Email [email protected]
    --------  
    1:17:56
  • Episode 1: The Happiness Advantage pt. 1
    Hey besties! In this first episode of a two-part series, we're diving into Shawn Achor's "The Happiness Advantage." We're discussing the intro and the first two principles - "The Happiness Advantage" and "The Fulcrum and The Lever." Let's see how we can sprinkle these ideas into our regular, everyday lives. Get ready for a laid-back chat about life, positive psychology, and everything in between! Show Notes: Capitalizing on the Happiness Advantage: The 7 tips to lift your mood: Meditate Find Something To Look Forward To  Commit Conscious Acts of Kindness Infuse Positivity Into Your Surroundings  Exercise  Spend Money (Not on Stuff) Exercise a Signature Strength  The Fulcrum & The Lever: Fixed Mindset vs Growth Mindset  “Those with a fixed mindset believe that their capabilities are already set, while those with a growth mindset believe that they can enhance their basic qualities through effort. A growth mindset is not dismissive of innate ability; it merely recognizes, as Dweck Explains, that ‘although people may differ in every which way- in their initial talents and aptitudes, interests, or temperaments- everyone can change and grow through application and experience.” Pg. 76 (The Happiness Advantage, 2010). To purchase The Happiness Advantage by Shawn Achor click the link below https://www.amazon.com/Happiness-Advantage-Positive-Brain-Success/dp/0307591557/ref=sr_1_1?crid=LOYNYLNA7WH0&keywords=the+happiness+advantage&qid=1704137067&sprefix=the+happiness%2Caps%2C203&sr=8-1 Follow us on Instagram: @booksandbecomingpodcast To contact us: Email [email protected]
    --------  
    1:01:31
  • Welcome to B&B!
    Books & Becoming is a podcast hosted by coworkers turned bestfriends, Jennifer & Mariah. Every episode unveils the threads connecting books to our personal narratives revealing how we are all more connected than we think!
    --------  
    1:11

About Books and Becoming

Finally! A place where literature and friendship meet! Books and Becoming is a podcast hosted by coworkers turned best friends, Mariah and Jennifer. Tune in biweekly to see how each episode unveils the threads connecting books to our personal narratives, revealing how we are all more connected than we think. Welcome to your best friends book club!
