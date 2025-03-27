About Between a Rocket & a Hard Space

Join your host, Patrick O’Neill, Public Affairs lead at the International Space Station National Laboratory, for “Between a Rocket & a Hard Space,” a podcast that explores space-based research with visionaries from academia, government, and private businesses who have launched their R&D to the International Space Station (ISS). People just like you are addressing those pesky hard spaces created by research limitations here on the ground and putting their research on a rocket to test what’s possible in space.The Space Station and its unique environment enable research and technology development not possible on Earth. The ISS National Laboratory provides researchers with access to a permanent microgravity environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. Learn more about this research and development platform by visiting the ISS National Lab's homepage: https://ISSNationalLab.org