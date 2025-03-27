Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsScienceBetween a Rocket & a Hard Space
Listen to Between a Rocket & a Hard Space in the App
Listen to Between a Rocket & a Hard Space in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Between a Rocket & a Hard Space

Podcast Between a Rocket & a Hard Space
International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory
Join your host, Patrick O’Neill, Public Affairs lead at the International Space Station National Laboratory, for “Between a Rocket & a Hard Space,” a podcast th...
Science

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • 1. It’s not just smoke and fire
    Guest, Dr. Michael Roberts, Chief Scientific Officer, ISS National Laboratory
    --------  
    31:24

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About Between a Rocket & a Hard Space

Join your host, Patrick O’Neill, Public Affairs lead at the International Space Station National Laboratory, for “Between a Rocket & a Hard Space,” a podcast that explores space-based research with visionaries from academia, government, and private businesses who have launched their R&D to the International Space Station (ISS). People just like you are addressing those pesky hard spaces created by research limitations here on the ground and putting their research on a rocket to test what’s possible in space.The Space Station and its unique environment enable research and technology development not possible on Earth. The ISS National Laboratory provides researchers with access to a permanent microgravity environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. Learn more about this research and development platform by visiting the ISS National Lab's homepage: https://ISSNationalLab.org 
Podcast website

Listen to Between a Rocket & a Hard Space, Science Friday and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/31/2025 - 5:57:00 PM