Berlant & Novak

Kate Berlant, Jacqueline Novak
Comedians Jacqueline Novak and Kate Berlant (formerly hosts of "Poog," named TIME Magazine's 10 Best podcasts of 2021) launch the PUBLIC/FREE FEED of their new ...
  • Christmas Gift Guide
    The Christmas episode from the Premium feed is making a special appearance here to help spread Christmas cheer and awareness of the free feed! Fans have long asked for a way to shop the items KB and JN discuss on air. For this holiday episode, they've opened their laptops to create a gift guide/store for your shopping pleasure. Listen as they curate their most-discussed products from over the years. It's a doorbuster of an episode, and while the shop is still growing, it features a rapid selection of skincare, makeup, and home goods, with personal commentary.
    38:40
  • Berlant & Novak - The New Podcast from Poog's Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak
    The free and public feed of Berlant & Novak is about ready to launch. Hit subscribe now. 🎙️ Rate and Review.  🛍️ Shop Our Favorites: Shop My Store 👕 Official Merch: Merchtable Store 📱 Instagram: @poogpodcast
    1:43

Comedians Jacqueline Novak and Kate Berlant (formerly hosts of "Poog," named TIME Magazine's 10 Best podcasts of 2021) launch the PUBLIC/FREE FEED of their new independent podcast, "Berlant & Novak." Hit subscribe now.
