This episode is for anyone out there who is building a lake house and, more specifically, looking for trending exterior paint colors for lake houses in 2025.I decided to record this episode because, ironically, a significant number of my clients inside BEFORE YOU BUILD℠ are planning to build a lake house. For some, it's a secondary home, but for others, it will be their primary residence.Either way, they obviously want to get their exterior colors RIGHT!And hey … even if you aren't planning to build a lake house, this episode will still be very helpful because the paint color palettes are popular for home exteriors in general in 2025.And, be sure to check out the show notes for this episode so you can see some of these colors in action (in other words … you'll find photos of the colors on my blog).-EPISODE SHOW NOTES: carolineondesign.com/trending-exterior-paint-colors-for-lake-housesBEFORE YOU BUILD℠: carolineondesign.com/before-you-buildBLOG POST (4 STEPS TO CHOOSE PAINT COLOR): carolineondesign.com/steps-to-choose-a-paint-colorPEEL-AND-STICK PAINT SAMPLES (affiliate link): https://rstyle.me/+8h_YTkI3gg-JchgCAKrBhw

One of the biggest concerns when building a custom home is going over budget. However, YOU don't have to fear this because I know it's possible to build within (or very close to) budget … you just need to know where to splurge and save when building your home.In this episode, I'll walk you through the best areas (in general) to splurge and save when building a custom home. I'll also share the choices I personally made while building my own home—because sometimes it helps to hear real-life examples. 🙂-EPISODE SHOW NOTES: carolineondesign.com/where-to-splurge-and-save-when-buildingSPLURGE + SAVE PLANNER: carolineondesign.com/splurge-save-guide-

Feeling excited (yet OVERWHELMED!) about building your dream home? You're not alone—and you're not doing it wrong.In this episode, I'm walking you through 3 simple mindset shifts that will help you approach your home build with more clarity and confidence. Before you dive into layouts and finishes, the real foundation for your entire home build experience starts with your mindset.We'll cover: 🔑 Why your home should reflect your lifestyle, not just square footage 💰 How to think about your budget in a way that feels empowering (not limiting) 🏗️ Why YOU (not your builder) should be leading the design visionThese are the exact mindset shifts I walk my students through inside my BEFORE YOU BUILD℠ program—and they can be total game-changers in how you experience your custom build.🎧 Tune in for some quick wins, helpful perspective, and a dose of encouragement to start your home-building journey off right!⚒️ FREE HOME BUILD START GUIDE: carolineondesign.com/home-build-guide🔗 SHOW NOTES: carolineondesign.com/before-you-build-your-home💡 Join BEFORE YOU BUILD℠: carolineondesign.com/before-you-build

About Before You Build℠ Podcast

Whether you’re dreaming of building a custom home in the future or you’re ready to start planning now, this show is for you! The Before You Build Podcast is your one-stop shop for actionable home-building tips and advice as well as tips for designing your dream home so that you feel equipped to design the home of your dreams that makes you (and your wallet) happy for years to come. We’ll answer all of your burning questions such as: How do I plan for building a custom home? What should I do before building a house? How do I design my new house? What mistakes should I avoid when building a house? How do I create the perfect floor plan for my family? How do I hire a builder? How do I finance my home build? And the biggest question of all, how do I bring my dream home to life without blowing the budget? Well, friends … the answer is in PLANNING for your home build long before you ever break ground.I’m your host, Carrie Barker (aka, Caroline on Design). I designed my own custom home from the ground up, inside and out. Through trial and error (psst … I built pre-Pinterest), I created my absolute dream home that is not only perfect for the way my family lives but also turned out more beautiful than I imagined. The best part … I did this all without blowing the budget and without design regrets. I cracked the code on how to bring my own dream home vision to life while sticking VERY close to budget and now I’m here to teach you everything I learned along the way so that you, too, end up with that cozy, beautiful home you envision in your head and a mortgage you’re comfy with. The short, actionable, and bingeable ‘Before You Build’ episodes will prepare YOU for a successful home build with less stress, more confidence, and joy throughout the process. And just so you know … the key to building your dream home close to budget is all in the planning you do BEFORE YOU BUILD! So let’s dive in and get started!