Ageless Athlete — How to Stay Strong, Curious & Capable for Life

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Most people don't notice they're declining until it's too late.

Bob Becker offers a very different model.

He didn't discover running until he was 57. Twenty-five years later, at age 80, he returned to Badwater 135 — a brutal 135-mile ultramarathon across Death Valley in temperatures above 120°F — and became the oldest official finisher in the race's history.

This is Bob's second appearance on Ageless Athlete. In our first conversation, we talked about how he found endurance sports later in life, and the unforgettable story of missing the Badwater cutoff by just 17 minutes after nearly 48 hours on the course.

This time, we pick up where that story left off.

We talk about how Bob came back after heartbreak, how his training changed from his 60s into his 80s, how he knows when to push through discomfort versus when to stop, and why consistency over decades matters more than any single heroic workout.

Whether you're a runner, climber, cyclist, skier, surfer, or simply someone who wants to stay healthy, strong, and capable as you age, Bob's wisdom goes far beyond ultrarunning.

In this episode, we discuss:

Becoming the oldest official finisher in Badwater history

Why most people underestimate what consistency can do over 20 years

How Bob trains differently in his 80s than he did in his 60s

The difference between productive pain and dangerous pain

How to adapt without surrendering to decline

Recovery, strength training, and staying resilient with age

Why starting late may not be the disadvantage people think it is

What directing ultramarathons has taught him about human potential

Why one setback doesn't get to write the ending

If you haven't heard Bob's first appearance on Ageless Athlete, I highly recommend listening to Episode #73 first. Search for "Bob Becker" in the Ageless Athlete feed.

References:

Badwater 135 Ultramarathon

https://www.badwater.com

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Topics: longevity, fitness over 40, endurance training, aging athletes, recovery, injury prevention