Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsAlternative HealthAgeless Athlete — How to Stay Strong, Curious & Capable for Life
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Ageless Athlete — How to Stay Strong, Curious & Capable for Life
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Ageless Athlete — How to Stay Strong, Curious & Capable for Life

Kush Khandelwal
Alternative HealthFitness
Ageless Athlete — How to Stay Strong, Curious & Capable for Life
Latest episode

134 episodes

  • Ageless Athlete — How to Stay Strong, Curious & Capable for Life

    Get These Sleep Habits Wrong - And You May Decline Faster | Dr. Martin Kawalski, Sleep Expert

    07/08/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Ageless Athlete Newsletter. Weekly longevity insights + behind-the-scenes. No spam ever. 🚨
    Sleep is not just about feeling tired tomorrow.
    In this episode, Stanford sleep researcher Dr. Martin Kawalski explains why sleep often gets harder after 50, why older adults do not simply “need less sleep,” and why getting the basics wrong for long enough may affect how well we age.
    One of the biggest ideas from this conversation: sleep regularity may matter more than total hours. Martin explains why consistent sleep timing is linked to all-cause mortality, and why your body craves rhythm across sleep, meals, caffeine, training, travel, and daily life.
    We also talk about chronotypes, deep sleep, REM sleep, wearables, melatonin, alcohol, late meals, cannabis sleep gummies, naps, jet lag, and sleeping with a partner.
    This is a practical conversation about building a sleep rhythm that works in real life — without turning sleep into one more thing to obsess over.
    In this episode:
    Why sleep gets harder after 50
    Why older adults do not necessarily need less sleep
    The sleep habit linked to all-cause mortality
    Why regularity may matter more than chasing 8 hours
    What wearables can and cannot tell you
    Caffeine, alcohol, late meals, and 3 a.m. wakeups
    Melatonin, cannabis gummies, naps, and jet lag
    Sleeping with a partner, intimacy, and “sleep divorce”
    How to improve sleep without becoming obsessive
    Subscribe and share this episode with someone who keeps waking up tired.
    🎥 Want the full experience?
    YouTube — full-length video. free.
    📍More clips + behind-the-scenes
    Ageless Athlete on Instagram - follow along.
    🚀 Love the show? Here’s how to support it 
    If something you’ve heard here has stayed with you, made you smile, or helped you keep going, I’d be honored if you’d consider supporting the show. 👉 https://buymeacoffee.com/agelessathlete
    Topics: longevity, fitness over 40, endurance training, aging athletes, recovery, injury prevention
  • Ageless Athlete — How to Stay Strong, Curious & Capable for Life

    Stay Strong Into Your 80s — What This Athlete Does Differently | Bob Becker, 82

    07/01/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Ageless Athlete Newsletter. Weekly longevity insights + behind-the-scenes. No spam ever. 🚨
    Most people don't notice they're declining until it's too late.
    Bob Becker offers a very different model.
    He didn't discover running until he was 57. Twenty-five years later, at age 80, he returned to Badwater 135 — a brutal 135-mile ultramarathon across Death Valley in temperatures above 120°F — and became the oldest official finisher in the race's history.
    This is Bob's second appearance on Ageless Athlete. In our first conversation, we talked about how he found endurance sports later in life, and the unforgettable story of missing the Badwater cutoff by just 17 minutes after nearly 48 hours on the course.
    This time, we pick up where that story left off.
    We talk about how Bob came back after heartbreak, how his training changed from his 60s into his 80s, how he knows when to push through discomfort versus when to stop, and why consistency over decades matters more than any single heroic workout.
    Whether you're a runner, climber, cyclist, skier, surfer, or simply someone who wants to stay healthy, strong, and capable as you age, Bob's wisdom goes far beyond ultrarunning.
    In this episode, we discuss:
    Becoming the oldest official finisher in Badwater history
    Why most people underestimate what consistency can do over 20 years
    How Bob trains differently in his 80s than he did in his 60s
    The difference between productive pain and dangerous pain
    How to adapt without surrendering to decline
    Recovery, strength training, and staying resilient with age
    Why starting late may not be the disadvantage people think it is
    What directing ultramarathons has taught him about human potential
    Why one setback doesn't get to write the ending
    If you haven't heard Bob's first appearance on Ageless Athlete, I highly recommend listening to Episode #73 first. Search for "Bob Becker" in the Ageless Athlete feed.
    References:
    Badwater 135 Ultramarathon
    https://www.badwater.com
    Please share this conversaton with a friend who may benefit from hearing it! 
    🎥 Want the full experience?
    YouTube — full-length video. free.
    📍More clips + behind-the-scenes
    Ageless Athlete on Instagram - follow along.
    🚀 Love the show? Here’s how to support it 
    If something you’ve heard here has stayed with you, made you smile, or helped you keep going, I’d be honored if you’d consider supporting the show. 👉 https://buymeacoffee.com/agelessathlete
    Topics: longevity, fitness over 40, endurance training, aging athletes, recovery, injury prevention
  • Ageless Athlete — How to Stay Strong, Curious & Capable for Life

    The Truth About Strength No One Tells You | Ethan Pringle

    06/24/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    Ageless Athlete Newsletter. Weekly longevity insights + behind-the-scenes. No spam ever. 🚨
    Ethan Pringle has climbed some of the hardest routes in the world. But this episode is about the kind of strength climbing does not train you for.
    After his father suffered a devastating stroke, Ethan found himself living two lives: pro climber on the road, and son/caregiver back home.
    We talk about grief, fear, failure, aging parents, turning 40, becoming a father, and what strength means when life breaks you open.
    Watch Strength to Weight
    Strength to Weight is a climbing film on the surface, but its real story is about family, grief, and love. You do not need to be a climber to feel it. You only need to know what it means to watch someone you love change.
    A sincere thank you to Ethan for his generosity, honesty, and willingness to share the vulnerable parts of this story so openly. Enjoy!
    Ethan Pringle on Instagram: @ethan_pringle
    Ethan's sponsors: Touchstone climbing gym, Mountain Hardwear, Madrock, DMM, Send Climbing, Gnarly Nutrition, Friction Labs 
    🎥 Want the full experience?
    YouTube — full-length video. free.
    📍More clips + behind-the-scenes
    Ageless Athlete on Instagram - follow along.
    🚀 Love the show? Here’s how to support it 
    If something you’ve heard here has stayed with you, made you smile, or helped you keep going, I’d be honored if you’d consider supporting the show. 👉 https://buymeacoffee.com/agelessathlete
    Topics: longevity, fitness over 40, endurance training, aging athletes, recovery, injury prevention
  • Ageless Athlete — How to Stay Strong, Curious & Capable for Life

    The Scientist Trying to Stop Aging — What Most People Still Don’t Understand | Dr. Bill Andrews, 74

    06/17/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Ageless Athlete Newsletter. Weekly longevity insights + behind-the-scenes. No spam ever. 🚨
    Most of us think aging happens slowly in the background. Dr. Bill Andrews thinks we may be aging faster than we need to.
    Bill is a molecular biologist, founder of Sierra Sciences, and a longtime researcher in telomere and telomerase biology. He has spent most of his life asking whether aging itself can be slowed, reversed, or even cured.
    He is also an ultra runner. At 74, Bill still runs every day, has completed 100-mile races, and continues to test what the body may be capable of as the decades pass.
    This episode is a little different from a typical Ageless Athlete conversation. We talk about running and staying capable, but we also go deep into telomeres, inflammation, mitochondria, gene therapy, supplements, and the future of longevity.
    Some of Bill’s ideas are bold, controversial, and still early. I’m grateful to him for being open with his time, his story, and his perspective. Whether you agree with all of his conclusions or not, this is a wide-ranging conversation about aging, performance, possibility, and what it means to keep reaching for a bigger life.
    Important disclaimer: Ageless Athlete does not endorse any supplement, product, company, test, protocol, or therapy mentioned in this episode. This conversation is for education only and is not medical advice. Please consult a qualified medical professional before making decisions about supplements, testing, medications, gene therapy, or any longevity-related intervention.
    Resources Mentioned:
    Sierra Sciences (Dr Bill Andrews' company)
    Telovital / Touchstone Essentials, Life Length, the ALCAT Test, SaltStick, GU Energy, Dr. Sandra Kaufmann’s The Kaufmann Protocol, Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, Floyd Chilton’s Inflammation Nation, Dr. Amy Doneen, BioViva, SynapBio, and Hemostemix.
    Resources are listed for transparency only and are not endorsements.
    🎥 Want the full experience?
    YouTube — full-length video. free.
    📍More clips + behind-the-scenes
    Ageless Athlete on Instagram - follow along.
    🚀 Love the show? Here’s how to support it 
    If something you’ve heard here has stayed with you, made you smile, or helped you keep going, I’d be honored if you’d consider supporting the show. 👉 https://buymeacoffee.com/agelessathlete
    Topics: longevity, fitness over 40, endurance training, aging athletes, recovery, injury prevention
  • Ageless Athlete — How to Stay Strong, Curious & Capable for Life

    The Uncomfortable Skill Most People Avoid — The One That Sets You Free | Beth Rodden

    06/10/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Ageless Athlete Newsletter. Weekly longevity insights + behind-the-scenes. No spam ever. 🚨
    Beth Rodden is one of the most influential climbers of her generation—known for major Yosemite free climbing, multiple free ascents on El Capitan, and routes that helped push standards forward. 
    I came into this conversation expecting more about training, aging, and climbing goals. Instead, Beth took us somewhere rarer: the inner work behind the highlight reel. She speaks with a kind of directness that’s almost unfamiliar—about self-doubt, insecurity, injury, and what it feels like to be seen as “strong” while still living a very human life. 
    This episode is about the essential skill most people avoid: telling the truth clearly, dropping the performance, and letting your real experience be part of the story—not just the version that looks good from the outside. 
    Kyrgyzstan context (mentioned later in the episode): In 2000, Beth was kidnapped at gunpoint in Kyrgyzstan with Tommy Caldwell and two other climbers and held for six days before escaping. 
    In this episode, we talk about:
     The “superhuman” myth in climbing—and why it never matched Beth’s lived experience 
     Self-doubt and excellence living in the same body 
     Injury, identity shifts, and what happens when you can’t rely on performance 
     How honesty changes relationships (and what it costs) 
     Why Beth’s story resonates beyond climbing
    Beth's authenticity is rare in this world. Don't miss this one!
    Don't miss Beth's memoir - A Light Through the Cracks. Highly recommended ! 
    Beth on Instagram. 
    🎥 Longevity insights + behind-the-scenes.
    Ageless Athlete on Substack - 1-2x / month. No spam.
    🎥 Want the full experience?
    YouTube — full-length video. free.
    📍More clips + behind-the-scenes
    Ageless Athlete on Instagram - follow along.
    🚀 Love the show? Here’s how to support it 
    If something you’ve heard here has stayed with you, made you smile, or helped you keep going, I’d be honored if you’d consider supporting the show. 👉 https://buymeacoffee.com/agelessathlete
    Topics: longevity, fitness over 40, endurance training, aging athletes, recovery, injury prevention
More Alternative Health podcasts
Trending Alternative Health podcasts
  • Podcast The mindbodygreen Podcast
    The mindbodygreen Podcast
    Alternative Health, Health & Wellness
About Ageless Athlete — How to Stay Strong, Curious & Capable for Life
For people who refuse to decline quietly.Conversations with top athletes, scientists, and thinkers who are still getting stronger, sharper, and more capable with age. What changes. What breaks. What actually works.Hosted by Kush Khandelwal — rock climber, athlete, and entrepreneur, a lifelong student of performance, and someone figuring this out in real time.
Podcast website
Alternative HealthFitnessHealth & WellnessSociety & CultureSportsWilderness

Listen to Ageless Athlete — How to Stay Strong, Curious & Capable for Life, Passion Struck with John R. Miles and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 9:39:09 PM
A company fromMADSACK