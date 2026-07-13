Ageless Athlete — How to Stay Strong, Curious & Capable for Life

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Most of us think aging happens slowly in the background. Dr. Bill Andrews thinks we may be aging faster than we need to.
Bill is a molecular biologist, founder of Sierra Sciences, and a longtime researcher in telomere and telomerase biology. He has spent most of his life asking whether aging itself can be slowed, reversed, or even cured.
He is also an ultra runner. At 74, Bill still runs every day, has completed 100-mile races, and continues to test what the body may be capable of as the decades pass.
This episode is a little different from a typical Ageless Athlete conversation. We talk about running and staying capable, but we also go deep into telomeres, inflammation, mitochondria, gene therapy, supplements, and the future of longevity.
Some of Bill’s ideas are bold, controversial, and still early. I’m grateful to him for being open with his time, his story, and his perspective. Whether you agree with all of his conclusions or not, this is a wide-ranging conversation about aging, performance, possibility, and what it means to keep reaching for a bigger life.
Important disclaimer: Ageless Athlete does not endorse any supplement, product, company, test, protocol, or therapy mentioned in this episode. This conversation is for education only and is not medical advice. Please consult a qualified medical professional before making decisions about supplements, testing, medications, gene therapy, or any longevity-related intervention.
Resources Mentioned:
Sierra Sciences (Dr Bill Andrews' company)
Telovital / Touchstone Essentials, Life Length, the ALCAT Test, SaltStick, GU Energy, Dr. Sandra Kaufmann’s The Kaufmann Protocol, Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, Floyd Chilton’s Inflammation Nation, Dr. Amy Doneen, BioViva, SynapBio, and Hemostemix.
Resources are listed for transparency only and are not endorsements.
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Topics: longevity, fitness over 40, endurance training, aging athletes, recovery, injury prevention