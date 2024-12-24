Georges, Mukwae and Banning share highlights from 2024, including new voices from Malawi and Namibia, highlights from the Nuits D’Afrique festival in Montreal, Mukwae’s song of the year, and George’s shout-out to Africans stationed on U.S. aircraft carriers. Plus a look ahead to Mali’s Bamba Wassoulou Groove, debuting at globalFEST 2025 in New York City on January 12. Great music and good cheer to end a most unusual year!
Abidjan: A New Musical El Dorado
In the 70s and 80s Ivory Coast’s capital Abidjan was a major musical hub in West Africa. After a series of political crises, Abidjan is back. The Zouglou sound of the 1990s and the coupé decalé rage that followed are being reinvented in the era of Afrobeats and African hip-hop. The group Magic System is now invited to play major events in France—including President Macron’s election victory party! The group’s front man Asalfo has launched an annual music festival in Abidjan, FEMUA. On this program, we attend the festival and hear the sounds and stories of Abidjan’s cultural and commercial renaissance.Produced by Elodie Maillot and Alejandro Van Zandt-Escobar.
Proving the Bubu Myth
Every year on Sierra Leone’s Independence Day in late April, musicians and revelers descend upon Freetown from throughout the country. Parades and celebrations traverse the city, joining diverse neighborhoods with processional music, including one particular local style called bubu, a trance-inducing sound played by groups of young men blowing interlocking hocketed breath patterns into bamboo tubes. Bubu resonates with other African diasporic horn traditions, rara and gaga especially. It has long been a part of the cultural fabric of Sierra Leone, yet its deeper story has so far eluded scholarly examination. This program, supported by original fieldwork and by interviews with scholars Connie Nuxoll, David Skinner, Michael Gallope and John Nunley, begins a serious exposition and investigation of the intriguing mythology and history that surrounds this unique, hypnotic music, through a focus on musician Ahmed Janka Nabay, widely recognized in Sierra Leone and beyond as “the Bubu King.” Written and produced by Wills Glasspiegel and Drew Alt. Georges Collinet is away on assignment: Our guest host is Sahr Ngajuah, the musician and actor who starred in the Broadway show, Fela!.
Global Griots in France
Traditional Manding (Mande) griots living in France sit at the crossroads between Africa and Europe. Historically, their role has been to weave traditional, oral histories, often within music, to promote a united, peaceful society. As they have become part of the modern global community, each griot has their own way of staying true to these historical roles, while also broadening their appeal to multicultural audiences. In this program, we hear how these international troubadours spread their messages to the world by blending European music with the kora, the balafon, the guitar, and their own voices. Produced by Lisa Feder.
Planet AFropop: Celebrating Toumani Diabate
An intimate look at Toumani Diabaté through 30 years of Afropop Worldwide conversations. From his home in Bamako to concert halls worldwide, Toumani revolutionized the kora and brought West African music to new heights – winning Grammys and collaborating with everyone from Ali Farka Touré to the London Symphony Orchestra.
Join us as his longtime friend and producer Lucy Durán shares personal stories, while rare recordings capture Toumani's genius at different moments in his incredible career. Through his own words and music, we celebrate a true innovator who never forgot his griot roots.
Produced by Banning Eyre for Afropop Worldwide, featuring exclusive archive material and performances.
