Affordable Interior Design by Uploft

From Teacher to Interior Designer with Shannon Major
I am joined today by special guest, Shannon Major, alumna of the Academy and Uploft Interior Design designer here to share her journey with you. This episode, we discuss… [1:01] About Shannon Major [1:22] How long it took Shannon to become an interior designer after joining the Academy [1:52] What inspired Shannon to join the Academy [2:45] What made Shannon look into interior design [3:53] Other career paths Shannon was exploring [4:35] Shannon’s experience with the Academy [7:27] What the process was like from student to interior designer [8:29] What Shannon’s day to day looks like as an interior designer [12:57] The most valuable thing Shannon learned in the Academy [16:45] Does Shannon still use the resources from the Academy? [19:39] Advice Shannon would give someone who is skeptical about pursuing a career in interior design [21:49] The positive changes Shannon has seen from taking the Academy [24:56] Skills Shannon was able to transfer from teaching to interior design Connect with Shannon: Website: https://www.uploftinteriordesign.com/ Links: Website: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com Book: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com/my-book Become a Premium Member: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast Submit Your Questions: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/affordableinteriordesign Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AffIntDesign
5/4/2023
32:45
Black Windows, Kitchen Crown Molding, and Selecting a Style
Spring is here and I am loving it! I wanted to thank you all for your well wishes on last week’s announcement. Your support means the world to me and I’m so grateful for you tuning in each week. Without further ado, let’s dive into the mailbag. This episode, we discuss… [1:54] Painting exterior windows (Libu) [5:58] Updating a builder grade kitchen (Lisa) [12:07] Determining your style word (Melissa) Links: Website: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com Book: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com/my-book Become a Premium Member: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast Submit Your Questions: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/affordableinteriordesign Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AffIntDesign
4/27/2023
16:41
A Big Announcement
It feels like forever since it's just been you and me here on the podcast answering questions and I really appreciate your patience while I have been otherwise occupied. So I did a few best of episodes, which as you know, if you're a regular listener is not really like me. I'm always on the airways talking to you guys and answering your questions. Well, I've been really sick. Luckily, it is nothing negative but I have big news for you. Listen in to learn more about Betsy’s big announcement and her answers to your burning questions. This episode, we discuss… [1:16] Where Betsy has been [2:39] How Betsy’s been handling the news [5:41] How to submit questions to be answered on the show [6:03] Addressing a negative review [11:35] Finding the perfect rug for a nursery Links: Website: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com Book: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com/my-book Become a Premium Member: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast Submit Your Questions: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/affordableinteriordesign Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AffIntDesign
4/20/2023
19:49
Designing with the Planet in Mind with Stephanie from Sustainable Minimalists
I am joined today by special guest, Stephanie Seferian of the Sustainable Minimalists podcast. This episode, we discuss… [1:49] About Stephanie Seferian [2:44] What it means to be sustainable [4:39] The importance of being sustainable [6:19] How to make the interior design industry more sustainable [12:38] The different types of sustainability certifications to know [15:43] What to avoid when trying to shop sustainably [20:57] Is it sustainable to purchase from estate sales/auctions? [28:39] How to make your space more cozy and tidy Connect with Stephanie: Website: https://mamaminimalist.com/ Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sustainable-minimalists/id1329830361 Links: Website: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com Book: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com/my-book Become a Premium Member: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast Submit Your Questions: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/affordableinteriordesign Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AffIntDesign
4/13/2023
32:28
Q&A with Decorating Tips and Tricks
I am joined today by repeat guests, Kelly and Anita of Decorating Tips and Tricks and we’re tackling your design questions. This episode, we discuss… [1:57] Window Coverings in the Kitchen (Hannah) [12:58] Dressing up an office with lockers (Allison) [24:57] Making a large living room more inviting (Emily) Connect with Kelly and Anita: Website Podcast Kelly’s Website Kelly’s Instagram Anita’s Website Anita’s Instagram Links: Website: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com Book: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com/my-book Become a Premium Member: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast Submit Your Questions: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/affordableinteriordesign Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AffIntDesign
