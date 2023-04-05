Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Affordable Interior Design by Uploft in the App
Listen to Affordable Interior Design by Uploft in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Affordable Interior Design by Uploft

Affordable Interior Design by Uploft

Podcast Affordable Interior Design by Uploft
Podcast Affordable Interior Design by Uploft

Affordable Interior Design by Uploft

Betsy Helmuth
add
Get fresh tips from the budget decorating guru, Betsy Helmuth. Each episode is packed with secrets the other pros don't want you to know and with answers to... More
LeisureHome & GardenArtsDesign
Get fresh tips from the budget decorating guru, Betsy Helmuth. Each episode is packed with secrets the other pros don't want you to know and with answers to... More

Available Episodes

5 of 380
  • From Teacher to Interior Designer with Shannon Major
    I am joined today by special guest, Shannon Major, alumna of the Academy and Uploft Interior Design designer here to share her journey with you.     This episode, we discuss… [1:01] About Shannon Major  [1:22] How long it took Shannon to become an interior designer after joining the Academy [1:52] What inspired Shannon to join the Academy [2:45] What made Shannon look into interior design [3:53] Other career paths Shannon was exploring [4:35] Shannon’s experience with the Academy [7:27] What the process was like from student to interior designer [8:29] What Shannon’s day to day looks like as an interior designer [12:57] The most valuable thing Shannon learned in the Academy [16:45] Does Shannon still use the resources from the Academy? [19:39] Advice Shannon would give someone who is skeptical about pursuing a career in interior design [21:49] The positive changes Shannon has seen from taking the Academy [24:56] Skills Shannon was able to transfer from teaching to interior design Connect with Shannon:  Website: https://www.uploftinteriordesign.com/  Links:   Website: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com   Book: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com/my-book   Become a Premium Member: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast   Submit Your Questions: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/affordableinteriordesign   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AffIntDesign  
    5/4/2023
    32:45
  • Black Windows, Kitchen Crown Molding, and Selecting a Style
    Spring is here and I am loving it! I wanted to thank you all for your well wishes on last week’s announcement. Your support means the world to me and I’m so grateful for you tuning in each week.  Without further ado, let’s dive into the mailbag.  This episode, we discuss… [1:54] Painting exterior windows (Libu)  [5:58] Updating a builder grade kitchen (Lisa)  [12:07] Determining your style word (Melissa)    Links:   Website: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com   Book: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com/my-book   Become a Premium Member: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast   Submit Your Questions: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/affordableinteriordesign   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AffIntDesign  
    4/27/2023
    16:41
  • A Big Announcement
    It feels like forever since it's just been you and me here on the podcast answering questions and I really appreciate your patience while I have been otherwise occupied.  So I did a few best of episodes, which as you know, if you're a regular listener is not really like me. I'm always on the airways talking to you guys and answering your questions. Well, I've been really sick. Luckily, it is nothing negative but I have big news for you. Listen in to learn more about Betsy’s big announcement and her answers to your burning questions.  This episode, we discuss… [1:16] Where Betsy has been  [2:39] How Betsy’s been handling the news [5:41] How to submit questions to be answered on the show [6:03] Addressing a negative review  [11:35] Finding the perfect rug for a nursery    Links:  Website: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com   Book: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com/my-book   Become a Premium Member: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast   Submit Your Questions: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/affordableinteriordesign   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AffIntDesign  
    4/20/2023
    19:49
  • Designing with the Planet in Mind with Stephanie from Sustainable Minimalists
    I am joined today by special guest, Stephanie Seferian of the Sustainable Minimalists podcast.    This episode, we discuss… [1:49] About Stephanie Seferian  [2:44] What it means to be sustainable [4:39] The importance of being sustainable [6:19] How to make the interior design industry more sustainable [12:38] The different types of sustainability certifications to know [15:43] What to avoid when trying to shop sustainably [20:57] Is it sustainable to purchase from estate sales/auctions? [28:39] How to make your space more cozy and tidy Connect with Stephanie: Website: https://mamaminimalist.com/ Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sustainable-minimalists/id1329830361  Links:   Website: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com   Book: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com/my-book   Become a Premium Member: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast   Submit Your Questions: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/affordableinteriordesign   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AffIntDesign  
    4/13/2023
    32:28
  • Q&A with Decorating Tips and Tricks
    I am joined today by repeat guests, Kelly and Anita of Decorating Tips and Tricks and we’re tackling your design questions.    This episode, we discuss…   [1:57] Window Coverings in the Kitchen (Hannah) [12:58] Dressing up an office with lockers (Allison)  [24:57] Making a large living room more inviting (Emily) Connect with Kelly and Anita:  Website Podcast    Kelly’s Website Kelly’s Instagram   Anita’s Website  Anita’s Instagram  Links:   Website: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com   Book: https://www.betsyhelmuth.com/my-book   Become a Premium Member: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast   Submit Your Questions: https://www.affordableinteriordesign.com/podcast   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/affordableinteriordesign   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AffIntDesign  
    4/6/2023
    40:22

More Leisure podcasts

About Affordable Interior Design by Uploft

Get fresh tips from the budget decorating guru, Betsy Helmuth. Each episode is packed with secrets the other pros don't want you to know and with answers to your burning design questions.  Betsy is a NY-based designer, owner of Affordable Interior Design, and has been featured on DIY Network, NBC's "Today Show", HGTV, Lifetime, and more. She is the author of the best-selling book, Affordable Interior Design.  Helmuth has shared her affordable design advice and step-by-step approaches with millions through live teaching workshops, her design book, guest columns, television appearances, and interviews. She brings her knowledge to the world of podcasting. The episodes include topics like color palettes, pattern mixing, budget creation, layout maximization, and much more. It’s time to start living in the home of your dreams without maxing out your credit cards. Learn how with Affordable Interior Design!
Podcast website

Listen to Affordable Interior Design by Uploft, BRB UK Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Affordable Interior Design by Uploft

Affordable Interior Design by Uploft

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Affordable Interior Design by Uploft: Podcasts in Family