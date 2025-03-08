A Tale of Two Sides: A Novel On Vaccines and Disease

Author's Corner: Chapter 37 Discussion

Should colleges mandate meningococcal vaccine? After all, this form of meningitis can be deadly. But does this vaccine even stop the spread of this disease (which it would need to in order to justify a mandate)? How can this infection be identified early so that life-saving treatment can begin? And why did almost half of the experts who evaluated this vaccine at the CDC vote AGAINST adding a second dose, but a second dose was added to the schedule anyway?