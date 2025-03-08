JPR shares his closing thoughts on what the future holds for himself and his work.
16:13
Author's Corner: Chapter 39 Discussion
JPR goes deeper into the myth that raising a child without vaccines may be a healthier choice for families today.
16:04
Author's Corner: Chapter 38 Discussion
JPR examines Pharma's long term goal, and why they really have no choice but to push for a total takeover.
17:51
Author's Corner: Chapter 37 Discussion
Should colleges mandate meningococcal vaccine? After all, this form of meningitis can be deadly. But does this vaccine even stop the spread of this disease (which it would need to in order to justify a mandate)? How can this infection be identified early so that life-saving treatment can begin? And why did almost half of the experts who evaluated this vaccine at the CDC vote AGAINST adding a second dose, but a second dose was added to the schedule anyway?
12:24
Author's Corner: Chapter 36 Discussion
What would happen if small religious schools decided to follow the guidelines of their faith instead of their State vaccine law? Would the State step in and shut them down? Would the Constitution save these schools? Would the public sit back and let these teachers and children be rounded up and hauled off to jail, or would we all finally learn from history and allow people of a different type to share our society openly?
About A Tale of Two Sides: A Novel On Vaccines and Disease
Audio version of the novel read by the author, with FREE companion episodes in which the author shares the real-life inspiration behind each tale and takes you behind-the-scenes of the content and characters in each chapter. You can purchase signed copies of this book and access the extensive research and resources in each chapter of the book on DrBobSears.com . Each commentary episode is FREE. Subscribe to listen to each of the Audio Book Chapters narrated by the author himself. First two chapters of the Audio Book are free to enjoy.