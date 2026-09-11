Presented by Full Send.



Video is available on https://www.youtube.com/@ASafePlacePod/podcasts



A SAFE PLACE INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/asafeplacepod

YACHTY INSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/lilyachty



Part of the Shots Podcast Network (shots.com). You can listen to the audio version of this podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts & anywhere you listen to podcasts.



Today Lil Baby steps into A Safe Place for an exclusive sit-down to discuss the mental hurdles of leaving the past behind in order to embrace a brighter future. Baby also lets us in on his journey of figuring out who “Lil Baby” the artist truly is and what type of legacy is supposed to be left behind when it’s all said and done. And of course, the long-awaited album WHAM, dropping January 3rd, 2025. By the way, the rules haven’t changed - it’s still A Safe Place.

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