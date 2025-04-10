Dwayne Fields on becoming Chief Scout and the misunderstanding that changed his life

Dwayne Fields moved to London from Jamaica when he was just a child. The contrast between the two places was almost too much for him to handle until a chance encounter gave him hope, a sense of belonging and eventually a purpose that would see him becoming the UK’s Chief Scout. Join Dwayne now in Nene Park, a place that holds fond memories for him, as he looks back on an incredible journey that took him from Hackney to the North Pole, and forwards to a future inspiring the next generation to love the natural world. A Life More Wild is an 18Sixty production, brought to you by Canopy & Stars. Production by Clarissa Maycock. Our theme music is by Billie Marten.