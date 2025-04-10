Claudia Robalino on art, architecture and the Amazon
Artist and architect Claudia Robalino grew up in Ecuador, with volcanoes, the ocean and the Amazon giving her a powerful connection to nature. It was only when she moved to London however, that she realised how much a part of her it was.
Join Claudia now in Battersea Park, as she talks about finding new ways to create that connection and how the contrast between those two worlds has inspired her art and her work.
Quick Strolls: Access to Nature
One thing that comes up time and again on A Life More Wild is access to nature. Something that many of us take for granted was, to a lot of our guests, a complex social and cultural issue that had shaped their lives and work. On this Quick Stroll, we hear from Mya Rose-Craig, Lira Valencia and Ollie Olanipekun of Flock Together, on the challenges they faced from the traditional culture of the outdoors and how they each went about changing it.
Dwayne Fields on becoming Chief Scout and the misunderstanding that changed his life
Dwayne Fields moved to London from Jamaica when he was just a child. The contrast between the two places was almost too much for him to handle until a chance encounter gave him hope, a sense of belonging and eventually a purpose that would see him becoming the UK’s Chief Scout.
Join Dwayne now in Nene Park, a place that holds fond memories for him, as he looks back on an incredible journey that took him from Hackney to the North Pole, and forwards to a future inspiring the next generation to love the natural world.
Series five…coming 20th March
It’s time to step back outside. A Life More Wild returns for season 5, when we’ll be taking a walk with more fascinating people and chatting about their connection to nature.
Episode one will be out on 20th March and we’ll be bringing you a calm stroll and a chat every month for the rest of the year.
Ollie Olanipekun and Nadeem Perera on building a global movement out of a love of birds
Ollie Olanipekun first met Nadeem Parera on Instagram, where they bonded over a love of birds. Realising how rare it was to see people of colour engaged with nature in the UK, they formed a walking group. One terrible flyer and a few years of enormous effort later, Flock Together has branches around the world, providing people with a place to meet and common ground.
Join Ollie and Nadeem now, on the site of the very first Flock Together walk, as they discuss how their different backgrounds gave them the same mission, how mad it is to see a heron beat up a rat and whether or not they might one day get to name a new bird species.
Come on outside! A Life More Wild is a series of wild walks with fascinating people, transporting you to the great outdoors and helping you connect with nature as you hear how they've woven the natural world into lives. In Series 4 join adventurer Alastair Humphreys as he teaches you how to build adventure into your life wherever you are, learn what ‘London dolphins’ are with urban birdwatcher Lira Valencia, and discover what it takes to climb Mont Blanc wearing 19th Century clothing with Lise Wortley.