Spirituality
The Gateway is a six-part series about Teal Swan.
USA / Spirituality
The Gateway is a six-part series about Teal Swan.
Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Part 6: Shadows
    After months of reporting, Jennings goes to Utah f
    7/4/2018
    37:30
  • Part 5: Memories
    A look back at a strange chapter of American histo
    6/27/2018
    44:30
  • Part 4: Tribe
    In this exploration of Teal’s online empire, we’ll
    6/20/2018
    50:12
  • Part 3: Philia
    Jennings meets Teal at her retreat center in Costa
    6/13/2018
    42:44
  • Part 2: Origins
    Jennings travels to Utah, where Teal grew up and b
    6/6/2018
    38:11

About The Gateway

The Gateway is a six-part series about Teal Swan, a new brand of spiritual guru, who draws in followers with her hypnotic self-help YouTube videos aimed at people who are struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. Some followers move to Teal’s healing center, a spiritual startup where they produce content and manage social media accounts. Teal insists her therapy saves lives, but her critics say Teal’s death-focused dogma is dangerous. Gizmodo reporter Jennings Brown traveled to rural Utah and to the forests of Costa Rica, with extensive access to Teal and her inner circle, to understand Teal's teachings and investigate the deaths of some of her followers.

