REGGAETON MIX 2018
DJ Don Migi 'The Reggaeton Kingpin', is a major player in helping to raise the awareness of Perth’s Latino scene to the masses in Perth, Australia. Recognised as one of the Top 5 Latino DJs in the nation. The Reggaeton Kingpin continues to draw crowds today and regularly gains praise from punters and industry figures alike. Don Migi’s commitment to the R&B and Latino markets in Perth, Australia is a testament to his impressive resume. Sit back & relax and enjoy Don Migi's unique selection to create that unique mix.Station website