DJ Don Migi 'The Reggaeton Kingpin', is a major player in helping to raise the awareness of Perth’s Latino scene to the masses in Perth, Australia.
Available Episodes

5 of 42
  • APR Reggaeton Mix 2019 #122 PRT 02
    Part 02 X EP#122 X The Latin Mixmaster Radio Show
    5/31/2020
    23:28
  • APR Reggaeton 2019 #122 PRT 01
    Part 01 X EP#122 X The Latin Mixmaster Radio Show
    5/5/2020
    24:22
  • MAR Reggaeton Mix 2019 #121 PRT 02
    Part 02 X EP#121 X The Latin Mixmaster Radio Show
    4/23/2020
    25:06
  • MAR Reggaeton 2019 #121 PRT 01
    Part 01 X EP#121 X The Latin Mixmaster Radio Show
    4/22/2020
    25:25
  • FEB Reggaeton 2019 #120 PRT 02
    Part 02 X EP#120 X The Latin Mixmaster Radio Show
    4/11/2020
    25:23

About REGGAETON MIX 2018

DJ Don Migi 'The Reggaeton Kingpin', is a major player in helping to raise the awareness of Perth’s Latino scene to the masses in Perth, Australia. Recognised as one of the Top 5 Latino DJs in the nation. The Reggaeton Kingpin continues to draw crowds today and regularly gains praise from punters and industry figures alike. Don Migi’s commitment to the R&B and Latino markets in Perth, Australia is a testament to his impressive resume. Sit back & relax and enjoy Don Migi's unique selection to create that unique mix.

