Myths and Legends

Jason Weiser tells stories from myths, legends, and folklore that have shaped cultures throughout history.
Cincinnati, USA / Audiobook
Jason Weiser tells stories from myths, legends, and folklore that have shaped cultures throughout history.
Available Episodes

5 of 268
  • 191-Norse Legends: See How they Fly
    In this episode from Norse legends, we'll see that
    8/5/2020
    45:51
  • 190-Chinese Folklore: Fierce
    In one story, a dragon is rampaging around the cou
    7/29/2020
    47:24
  • 189C-Nibelungenlied: I Know It Was You
    In the third and final part of our series on the N
    7/22/2020
    44:32
  • 189B-Nibelungenlied: Heinous
    We pick up right where we left off last week: Gunt
    7/15/2020
    37:13
  • 189A-Medieval Legends: Cheater Cheater
    The story starts out with one prince slaying a dra
    7/8/2020
    38:36

About Myths and Legends

Jason Weiser tells stories from myths, legends, and folklore that have shaped cultures throughout history. Some, like the stories of Aladdin, King Arthur, and Hercules are stories you think you know, but with surprising origins. Others are stories you might not have heard, but really should. All the stories are sourced from world folklore, but retold for modern ears. These are stories of wizards, knights, Vikings, dragons, princesses, and kings from the time when the world beyond the map was a dangerous and wonderful place.

