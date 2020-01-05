About Inside Trader Joe's

From our humble beginnings as a small chain of eclectic Southern California convenience stores, Trader Joe’s has grown to become a national chain of 475 (and counting) neighborhood grocery stores, employing more than 41,000 Crew Members. How? By being comfortable with being different. For the first time, our Captains (store managers) and Crew Members (employees) are taking you Inside Trader Joe’s in a new 5-part series.