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WXHT - Hot 102.7 FM
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WXHT - Hot 102.7 FM

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WXHT - Hot 102.7 FM
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About WXHT - Hot 102.7 FM
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WXHT, Hot 102.7 FM, is the ultimate destination for fans of R&B and hip-hop music. The station plays the hottest and latest hits from some of the biggest names in the industry, as well as up-and-coming artists. Listeners can expect to hear a mix of R&B, hip-hop, and pop music, with a focus on current chart-topping songs and classic tracks that defined the genre.

The station is home to a team of experienced and knowledgeable DJs, who are passionate about music and dedicated to bringing their listeners the best in R&B and hip-hop. They provide commentary on the latest music and culture trends, and regularly host interviews with the biggest names in the industry.

In addition to playing music, the station also offers a variety of shows that focus on specific themes or styles. These shows range from live performances to exclusive interviews, providing listeners with an in-depth look at the music and the artists that create it.

WXHT also provides live coverage of major events happening in the area and has a strong social media presence that keeps listeners informed about upcoming events and concerts.

Whether you're a fan of R&B and hip-hop music, or just enjoy listening to chart-topping hits, WXHT has something for you. Tune in to WXHT, Hot 102.7 FM to stay up-to-date with the latest and greatest in R&B and hip-hop.

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