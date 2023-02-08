Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsWTPM - Radio Paraíso 92.9 FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
WTPM - Radio Paraíso 92.9 FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

WTPM - Radio Paraíso 92.9 FM

ReligionChristian Music
WTPM - Radio Paraíso 92.9 FM
Playing now
About WTPM - Radio Paraíso 92.9 FM
(12)

Station website
SpanishPuerto RicoPuerto RicoChristian MusicReligion
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 8:51:53 PM
A company fromMADSACK