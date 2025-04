Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from pop to have a great start? RTBF Viva Cité - Namur, the station from RTBF, offers you what your heart desires.

About RTBF Viva Cité - Namur

Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from pop to have a great start? RTBF Viva Cité - Namur, the station from RTBF, offers you what your heart desires. It is ranked no. 1740 on our top list from our listeners. Here the listeners are provided with a lot with six streams. It is presented in French.