Topaz Disco Radio : We play all the greatest hits of the Disco music. In our show, you can find the most representative genres of the 70s and early 80s.

About Topaz Disco Radio

Topaz Disco Radio – Minimum Blah Blah – Maximum Music

We play all the greatest hits of the Disco music. In our show, you can find the most representative genres of the 70s and early 80s. The best choice for Disco Music connoisseurs!