About GOA-CHANNEL-ONE

GOA-CHANNEL-ONE, the program of laut.fm for young people, is dedicated to playing electro and trance and is the most appealing among listeners between 18-24 year-olds. The position no. 1492 on our top list is currently occupied by GOA-CHANNEL-ONE. With a total of three streams there's never a dull moment. The emphasis on GOA-CHANNEL-ONE is on music so that you stay up-to-date and don't miss a hit. It is presented in German.