Thanks to Laganini good music can be heard throughout Zagreb and its surroundings! Relax and get away from the stress and worries of daily life.

About Laganini FM

Dobra glazba daleko se čuje, a Laganini čak u cijelom Zagrebu i okolici! Kad god tizatreba opuštanje od svakodnevnih stresova i briga, nova radijska postajapružit će ti oazu mira. Upali 93,6 ili 104, 5 MhZ.



Thanks to Laganini good music can be heard throughout Zagreb and its surroundings! Relax and get away from the stress and worries of daily life, this station will become your peaceful getaway!