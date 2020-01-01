Radio Logo
Radio Jérico - RCF Moselle

Radio Jerico: in the morning of afternoon, there are news, reports about social life, economy, politics, culture and church.
Metz, France / Christian Music, Religion
About Radio Jérico - RCF Moselle

Radio Jerico, with 5 frequencies in Mosel, offers a well rounded program. In the morning of afternoon, there are news, reports about social life, economy, politics, culture and church.

Station website

Radio Jérico - RCF Moselle: Frequencies

Forbach 101.3 FM

