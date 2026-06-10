About HR 2

About HR 2

About HR 2

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HR2 Radio, based in Zagreb, Croatia, is a renowned cultural and news radio station within the Croatian Radio Television (HRT) network. Serving as a cornerstone of audio broadcasting across Croatia, HR2 specializes in delivering high-quality content tailored to the interests of its diverse audience in the region.



This professional station is celebrated for its mix of live-hosted shows and a carefully selected music playlist that resonates with a wide range of listeners. HR2 Radio's programming includes popular shows, which blend cultural discussions with contemporary and classical music.



HR2 is not just about music; it also keeps its audience informed with daily news updates, traffic reports, and weather forecasts, ensuring that listeners are always in the know.



The station's target audience includes culturally and intellectually engaged individuals who appreciate a mixture of classical and modern musical genres. HR2 Radio is also known for its slogan "The Voice of Croatia".



In addition to its regular programming, HR2 has exciting news for sports fans: the station will be broadcasting the upcoming European Cup matches live! This will include comprehensive coverage before, during, and after the games, offering expert commentary and analysis to enhance the listening experience for all football enthusiasts.



HR2 Radio is available online, whether you are in Croatia or abroad, HR2 Radio brings the essence of Croatian culture, news, and now thrilling sports action right to your ears.

