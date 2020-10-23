Radio Logo
Puebla, Mexico / Latin Zouk and Tropical
A popular and tropical influence characterize La Grupera, radio that broadcasts live from Puebla, 24 hours a day at 89.3 FM frequency.
About La Grupera Radio

A popular and tropical influence characterize La Grupera, radio that broadcasts live from Puebla, 24 hours a day at 89.3 FM frequency. This radio is ranked as the first in the preference of the listeners of this region and the quadrant. With the power of banda music and authentic style, is the leading broadcaster in the general table of audiences and the best positioned in the region.

