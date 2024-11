Listen to Gospotainment Radio in the App (36,319) (250,152) Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Download for free in the App Store Download for free in the Play Store

Gospotainment Radio

LagosNigeriaGospelTalkEnglish

About Gospotainment Radio Gospotainment Radio is the gospel music internet radio station based in Lagos Nigeria. This radio promotes the gospel of Jesus via Entertainment and Good News Music. TPraise moments, Comedy, news, updates, discussion and a swell time with God’s people.

