You like being up to date about the latest developments concerning news? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into Galei Zahal Galatz 102.3 FM. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 659 on our top list. The aim of this selection is to keep the listeners well entertained. Not only a varied musical composition but also talks and researches are an integral part of Galei Zahal Galatz 102.3 FM's program. All information is provided in Hebrew.