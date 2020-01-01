Radio Logo
Eco 99 FM is the only "green" radio station in Israel, offering a daily morning program "Eco Life" exposing environmental issues, and playing out great music!
Telford, Israel / Pop Top 40 & Charts Hits
Eco 99 FM is the only "green" radio station in Israel, offering a daily morning program "Eco Life" exposing environmental issues, and playing out great music!
About ECO99FM

Eco 99 FM is the only "green" radio station in Israel, offering a daily morning program "Eco Life" exposing environmental issues, and playing out great music! All-Time-Hits station, mixing masterfully songs by local and international artists, from different genres. They are also parent of Israel's coolest morning show - Haboker with Tal & Aviad - which draws approx. 250,000 daily listeners who like their edgy, non-compromising, yet hilariously funny attitude to current affairs.

Radio your way - Download now for free