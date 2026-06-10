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ECO99FM

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ECO99FM
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About ECO99FM
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Eco 99 FM is the only "green" radio station in Israel, offering a daily morning program "Eco Life" exposing environmental issues, and playing out great music!
All-Time-Hits station, mixing masterfully songs by local and international artists, from different genres. They are also parent of Israel's coolest morning show - Haboker with Tal & Aviad - which draws approx. 250,000 daily listeners who like their edgy, non-compromising, yet hilariously funny attitude to current affairs.

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