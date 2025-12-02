About Fluid Radio
Fluid Radio brings you the best in experimental frequencies allowing listeners, artists, producers and promoters to be completely involved in the growth and direction of the station.
Station website
Focusing on experimental genres, we aim to provide a space to share in the creative process and spread the experience of inner exploration through musical expression.
The playlist is diverse, encompassing Ambient, Modern Classical, Experimental Acoustic, Folk and Abstract sounds.
Listen to Fluid Radio, bleak radio and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Learn more
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.