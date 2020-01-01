Radio Logo
El Valle

El Valle

El Valle

El Valle

Report, Serving, Entertaining, are the watchwords of LU18 Radio VALLE, formed by a team of first-class radio communication and programming aimed at adult audiences and participatory.
General Roca, Argentina / Talk Hits
About El Valle

Report, Serving, Entertaining, are the watchwords of LU18 Radio VALLE, formed by a team of first-class radio communication and programming aimed at adult audiences and participatory. It also has a large sports news team covering different regional football championships and racing. Informative media coverage complete with Radio Mitre signal regarding national and international news, also with the AFA football and international sports events.

Listen to El Valle, AM 750 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

