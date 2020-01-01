El ValleGeneral RocaNews-Talk, Hits
AM 750Buenos Aires
LU9 Mar del PlataMar del PlataNews-Talk
Report, Serving, Entertaining, are the watchwords of LU18 Radio VALLE, formed by a team of first-class radio communication and programming aimed at adult audiences and participatory. It also has a large sports news team covering different regional football championships and racing. Informative media coverage complete with Radio Mitre signal regarding national and international news, also with the AFA football and international sports events.Station website